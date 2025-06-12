iPlayer early release confirms the fate of three warring EastEnders couples

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Friday, June 13th’s episode of EastEnders, which is already streaming on iPlayer.

This week’s episodes of EastEnders have seen three soap couples fighting for their relationships as Kat and Alfie, George and Elaine, and Patrick and Yolande all struggled to overcome recent strife.

As the episode began (streaming now on iPlayer, but airs tomorrow on BBC One) , Alfie was devastated by Kat’s decision to call off the wedding. Frustrated by his inability to do anything without making a mess of it, she told him that she couldn’t go through with the marriage.

George, meanwhile, was shell-shocked by the revelation that Elaine had cheated on him in a surprise one-night stand. Elsewhere, Patrick and Yolande were struggling with their lack of intimacy as he struggled to get past her experience at the hands of Pastor Clayton.

Today’s episode of the soap revealed those couples’ future – bad news for one pair, but a happy ending for the others.

Alfie had a big decision to make (Credit: BBC)

Kat and Alfie tied the knot in EastEnders iPlayer release

Furious at Kat’s decision to tank the wedding, Alfie stormed off, ending their relationship. However, it was Phil who talked him around, reminding him of everything he had. And he should know, as Kat’s most recent ex.

Kat, meanwhile, shared a heart-to-heart (and another slap!) with Jean. Realising how lucky she was to have Alfie, Kat set out in search of her man.

The pair reunited in the Square, and married for a third time (with Big Mo as celebrant!) in a joyous ceremony. Is this Kat and Alfie’s happily ever after?

Elaine cheated on George (Credit: BBC)

George ended things with Elaine in EastEnders iPlayer release

There was no happily ever after to be found for George and Elaine, whose marriage came crashing down in the wake of her infidelity bombshell. Unable to get past her cheating, George ended things.

Gina was shocked as George revealed that the marriage was over, and lashed out at both Elaine and her dad. In the end, it finished with more of a whimper than a bang, as George packed his things and left The Vic.

But what’s next for Elaine and the future of the pub? And where will George go?

Patrick’s struggled to support Yolande (Credit: BBC)

Patrick vowed to be there for Yolande

Buoyed by his pep talk from Denise, Patrick made a renewed effort to be there for Yolande. He apologised for how he’s been recently, and promised that he would be there for Yolande, emotionally and physically.

Renewed in their love for each other, Patrick and Yolande shared a tender embrace, their future apparently secure.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!