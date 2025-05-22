Has Lily gone from EastEnders for good as she ‘leaves’ Walford?

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Thursday, May 22) saw Lily Slater make the decision to exit Walford as mum Stacey’s behaviour continued to worsen – but is she leaving for good? This came as grief-stricken Stacey made a last-ditch attempt attempt to convince her family she was alright – putting on a meal to dissuade Kat from her worries that all was not well in the Slater household.

However, this picture of frozen dinner serenity wasn’t to last, as fresh calamity soon sent Stacey into a spiral. In taking a batch of washing to the laundrette, he’d accidentally taken Stacey’s phone – which contained all of the pictures, videos and messages between her and Martin.

A terrible day’s events came to a head for Stacey (Credit: BBC)

Lily left Walford as Stacey crumbled

Fearing that it was about to be destroyed in a wash, she stormed over to the laundrette in a panic. Meanwhile, back at home, Alife was shocked to learn from Arthur that Stacey has been ‘speaking’ to Martin via his phone. Fearing that Stacey was in the clutches of another bipolar episode, the family rushed to her side.

Stacey was able to explain herself, but Lily couldn’t take this latest bombshell. Grabbing the phone, she began smashing it to bits, leaving the already tense relationship between mother and daughter worse than ever.

Back home, Lily explained that she’d called her dad and he’d sent a taxi over to collect her. The pair were able to reconcile somewhat, but the decision remained made – Lily and baby Charli are off, to give Stacey some space.

Lily’s gone to stay with her dad, Ryan (Credit: BBC)

Is Lily leaving EastEnders for good?

“You will come back, won’t you?” asked Stacey as Lily packed herself into the back of a taxi. “Please.”

“I hope so,” Lily replied, before setting an ultimatum. Stacey needed to ‘sort herself out’ first.

Neither upcoming spoilers nor the soap have confirmed whether Lillia Turner is leaving for good. However, it is more likely that the actress is taking a short break as Stacey’s permanent exit storyline looms.

With star Lacey Turner confirming earlier this month that she will be leaving the soap, Stacey faces a tumultuous few weeks ahead. And, with neither Lily nor mum Jean by her side, might her continued isolation drive Stacey even further into darkness?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

