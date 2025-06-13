Follow-up: Is Colin Salmon leaving EastEnders? All we know as George exits The Vic

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Friday, June 13 on BBC One – streaming now on iPlayer) saw George Knight end his marriage to Elaine after she revealed that she’d cheated on him in a one night stand – but is Colin Salmon leaving the soap?

Tensions between George and Elaine were at a high after Junior revealed that George had spent Christmas night with his ex (no, not that one, for once). According to George, he’d rejected Sabrina’s attempt at a kiss, but that didn’t matter to Elaine.

Fed up of George’s constant lies, she kicked him out. Later, having second thoughts, she went looking for him – only to spot him sharing a hug with Cindy on the Albert balcony. Seeking advice from ex-husband Drew, Elaine was spurred on to cheat herself – and fell into bed with another man.

Elaine revealed she’d cheated on George (Credit: BBC)

Elaine confessed to cheating on George in EastEnders tonight

Unable to contain her guilt, Elaine came clean to George tonight. Shocked by his wife’s betrayal, George ended their marriage. Packing his bags, he broke the news to Gina, and left The Vic.

This makes for an uncertain future for George – as the pub is owned by Elaine and Linda. Will he be sticking around in Walford, or does an exit beckon for George Knight?

Will George find his way back to Cindy? (Credit: BBC)

Is Colin Salmon leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers for next week haven’t revealed where George goes or what he does next. However, being a man down at The Vic, Linda is struggling with the increased workload, and clashes with Elaine after she lends Priya £5k to go on a singles cruise.

Realising that Linda is on the brink, Phil encourages Elaine to speak to Linda. But where is George when all of this is happening?

The BBC hasn’t yet revealed George Knight’s future, nor how long Colin Salmon’s tenure on the soap is set to last. No announcement has been made as to whether veteran actor Colin is leaving EastEnders, nor how long he plans to stay.

However, he does seem happy with his role, telling The Mirror in 2023: “The universe has been really kind and I’m loving it. It’s like a meeting of theatre, film and telly – it’s a different genre. You’ve got to work hard. I like working hard and I’m happy.”

However, with rumours of a new landlady at The Vic continuing to spiral, George and the Knights’ future on Albert Square is less certain than ever…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

