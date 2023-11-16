Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your Best Soap Double Act

The Entertainment Daily Awards are back for 2023 and in need of your votes to crown your favourites in the TV, soap and showbiz world!

So, soap fans, let us know: who will be voted your fave Soap Double Act this year?

The world of soap does one thing well: great partnerships. But whether it be a romantic couple of a couple of pals, which of these duos will you choose?

Who is nominated for Best Soap Double Act in 2023?

We have nominees from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and EastEnders. For Corrie, it’s Evelyn and Roy, Sally and Tim, and George and Todd. Evelyn and Roy have the heart as well as the laughs, but Sally and Tim are soulmates who’ve been through a lot. And George and Todd are just a great twosome at the undertakers (we’re so glad they’ve been reunited!).

EastEnders fans can vote for Freddie Slater and Bobby Beale, Stacey Slater and Eve Unwin or Elaine Peacock and Linda Carter. Elaine has been a revelation behind the bar of The Vic and has breathed life into the boozer – and Linda’s character – since her arrival. Meanwhile, things may be tense between Freddie and Bobby right now, but we know they are bros for life.

Eve always has Stacey’s back and vice versa – just look at how Eve helped cover up Theo’s attack. We love the dynamic between these two.

Last year Emmerdale won big with Marlon and Paddy taking home this award. Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, told us: “It’s kind of thrilling to win the viewer votes. You’re doing it for the viewers so it means so much more coming from them, that reaction.” And as they are nominated again, could they make it the Soap Double Act double?

Also from Emmerdale we have Cain Dingle and Caleb Milligan and Kim Tate and Lydia Dingle. Cain and Caleb are the long-lost brothers who finally have each other’s back and Lydia is the friend Kim always needed.

But will the Yorkshire-set soap hold on to their crown?

