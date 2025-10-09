Emmerdale is not on tonight and isn’t available on ITVX – all schedule changes here

Fans of Emmerdale will be upset to learn the soap is not on tonight, nor is it available to preview early on ITVX. So when can you catch the next episodes of the ITV soap?

Football, rubgy and other special shows often affect the soaps, but which is it tonight? We’ve got you covered here.

The police are asking questions at Home Farm later this week (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Unfortunately Emmerdale will not air tonight (Thursday October 9) and once again it’s due to International Football. England are playing Wales in a friendly live from Wembley Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.45pm, meaning the build-up to the match takes away Emmerdale’s slot.

As there is no episode at all tonight, it means the soap also won’t be on ITVX or YouTube, where it usually drops at 7am.

Emmerdale will be back on screens on Friday (October 10). It will air at its normal time of 7.30pm and will also be on ITVX and YouTube at 7am.

Belle and Kammy have taken the next step (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Emmerdale later this week

Wednesday night’s episode (October 8) saw Charity fake paternity test results to convince Ross he’s not the father of her baby. He seems to have bought it and even went celebrating in the pub.

But Chas is not happy with Charity over her deceit and Sarah has noticed something is up. As Charity continues to beg Chas to keep quiet and let her give the baby to Sarah and Jacob without ever telling them the truth, Sarah spots the tension. She wants to know exactly what is going on, but will she find out the awful truth?

Elsewhere, Nicola and Dawn are still reeling from the fight Carl and Lucas had a school. But things are about to get a whole lot worse when the police arrive.

It is revealed Clemmie has sent indecent images to Carl and he then shared them with his friends. Lucas hit Carl when he found out what happened. Now the police are involved and Nicola and Dawn are horrified. How will they deal with this situation?

Also, Belle and Kammy are awkward after sleeping together for the first time. Have they made a mistake?

Read more: Emmerdale star Michelle Harwick breaks silence on soap exit rumours

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!