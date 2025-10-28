Emmerdale not airing at 7.30pm tonight, but you can still watch it – all the details here

ITV has moved Emmerdale in the schedule tonight (Tuesday October 28), but fans can still watch it and catch it on ITVX – phew.

Football, rubgy and other special shows often affect the soaps, but which is it tonight? We’ve got you covered here so you know when Emmerdale is off and when it’s back again this week.

April and Dylan plan to run away in Emmerdale tonight (Credit: ITV)

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Emmerdale is still on this Tuesday, but not at 7.30pm as usual. Instead it will air earlier at 7pm on ITV. Football is airing in the later slot, as Wrexham take on Cardiff in the Carabao Cup. Kick off is at 8pm if you fancy tuning in.

The episode is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube where it drops every day at 7am.

Emmerdale will be back to normal on Wednesday (October 29). It will air at its normal time of 7.30pm and will also be on ITVX and YouTube at 7am.

Kerry supports Matty and Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Robert worries and Dylan plans his escape

In Emmerdale tonight Robert is anxious when he learns of Kev’s threats to Aaron. But as things get heated, Robert is relieved when Kev shut things down with Aaron. Is this really the end of it though?

Elsewhere, Dylan goes hunting for the bag, but can’t find it and Ray lays into him. Meanwhile, April is told to meet a client and knows she has no choice but to go through with it this time. She doesn’t confide in Dylan, though he can tell somethig is wrong.

Dylan then reveals he does have the bag after all and has taken the money from it. He proposes they use it to run away together. Will April go?

Also, Anya disappears and Caleb is relieved, but Ruby is furious and storms out. And, Kerry is sacked by Jai when she leaves work to support Matty and Jacob as they read the coroner’s report into the limo crash. Will Jai regret his actions when he realises why she skipped out?

Read more: Emmerdale theories about mystery newcomer Anya

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!