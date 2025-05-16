Ellie Dadd ‘to take a break’ from EastEnders as Amy Mitchell as she lands new panto gig

EastEnders star Ellie Dadd looks set to ‘take a break’ from her role as Amy Mitchell, as she lines up a new panto role away from Walford. The actress, who has been on the BBC soap since 2022, is set to play Belle in a pantomime production of Beauty and the Beast.

But what does Ellie’s new role mean for Amy?

Ellie plays Amy Mitchell on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Dadd lines up new panto role away from EastEnders

Announcing Ellie’s performance on Instagram last week, the Croydon Fairfield Halls account wrote: “A seasoned stage performer with West End credits including Matilda the Musical, Ellie is ready to charm Croydon with a performance that promises grace, humour, and warmth ”

The post included an image of Ellie in one of Belle’s signature blue dresses, while another teased the show’s iconic red rose and the Beast’s castle as part of a magazine mock-up titled ‘Once Upon A Times.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairfield Halls (@croydonfairfield)

Ellie will appear as Belle between Friday, December 12 2025, until January 4, 2026. But does this mean that her EastEnders days are behind her?

Ellie first appeared on the soap in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Is Amy Mitchell leaving EastEnders?

Neither Ellie nor the BBC have announced news of Amy’s departure from the soap. Instead, it is more likely that the actress will take a break from filming while she appears in the show.

Last year, Ellie appeared in a production of Sleeping Beauty, playing the Princess Rose. She remained a part of EastEnders during this time, so will likely do so again for Beauty and the Beast.

This comes soon after the announcement that co-star Steve McFadden – who plays Phil Mitchell – will appear in a production of Aladdin at The Alban Arena. A post by the venue read: The post read: “The Alban Arena and Evolution Productions are thrilled to announce that TV Legend, STEVE MCFADDEN, will star in ALADDIN this pantomime season. He will play the boo-able baddie, in what is set to be our most spectacular pantomime yet!

With lavish sets, hilarious comedy and spellbinding special effects, Aladdin promises to be our most magical pantomime ever! This fun-filled extravaganza is guaranteed to delight the whole family, and tickets will fly, so book now!”

