EastEnders won’t air tonight in schedule shake-up – here’s when it’s next on

In a shake-up to the usual BBC schedules, EastEnders isn’t on tonight (Monday, June 9) – but when is it on next?

Instead of the soap airing in its usual slot on BBC One at 7.30pm, the broadcaster will show the World Cup qualifying football match between Belgium v Wales. Exciting news for footy fans, but not so much for those who like to watch EastEnders in its natural habitat on the Beeb.

But when is it on next, and what else is happening this week?

Kat tries to make an effort with Alfie (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on next?

EastEnders will return to air in its usual time tomorrow (Tuesday, June 10), airing the episode which should have played tonight. It will continue to do so throughout the week, airing an additional episode at 7.30pm on Friday (June 13).

To confuse matters, the BBC will drop episodes of the soap on iPlayer as usual – meaning tonight’s episode is already available for streaming, but will be a day behind BBC One.

Junior makes things awkward for George (Credit: BBC)

Junior returns with a shock revelation in EastEnders tonight

In what should have been tonight’s episode, Elaine attempts to forgive George for helping Cindy at the Albert. Things are just starting to cool down when Junior storms into the pub. He reveals that George was with his mother, Sabrina, on Christmas night.

George admits that Sabrina tried to kiss him, but swears he rejected her. Devastated, Elaine throws George out. It’s not long before he seeks consolation in Cindy’s kind words. They’re spotted by Elaine just as they share a hug on the Albert balcony.

Elsewhere, Kat confides in Jean about the pornographic video she found on Alfie’s laptop. Still assuming it was his, she tries to spice things up between her and Alfie – only to be shut down by a shocked Alfie. Hurt and confused, Kat storms out.

Vicki is appalled to learn how Joel shamed Avani for sleeping with him. Elsewhere, Patrick hurts Yolande when he makes excuses to not give her a massage, and Kim grows frustrated as she attempts to plan Kat and Alfie’s big day.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!