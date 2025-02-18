EastEnders: Who’s got the locket? All the fan theories on Cindy’s attacker so far

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw a desperate Cindy Beale confronted by the very person she’s been looking for – the one who stole her locket. Realising that someone took the jewelery piece on the night she was attacked, she theorised that whoever has it must be the one who attacked her.

She’s spent the last week convinced that Ian has the locket stashed away, even paying Priya to try and find it. It all fell apart last night, as Ian turned the tables and she was once again rejected by her friends and family.

Letting herself into the Beales’, she then came face-to-face with someone holding the locket. But who is it? And did they attack her?

Cindy found the locket at last (Credit: BBC)

Who’s holding Cindy Beale’s locket on EastEnders?

Writing on social media as last night’s twist aired, fans shared their theories as to who could be holding the locket. And many agreed that, due to Cindy’s reaction, it couldn’t be someone she’d previously accused – such as Ian or Kathy, for example.

So who could be holding the locket?

There’s no love lost between Cindy and Bobby (Credit: BBC)

Bobby

One popular fan theory has suggested that it could be none other than Bobby Beale, who left the show last year. Cindy has never forgiven Bobby for his part in her daughter Lucy’s death. And given how she helped hound him out of Walford (together with a betrayal from his girlfriend and best friend), he’s not her greatest fan either.

“Bobby? A shock return shaking things up, completely unexpected. And then he’s the one who hit Cindy. “Her tone when she confronted someone in the house sounded more angry and disgusted than shocked and upset. The latter would be one her kids, everyone knows she hates Bobby, her tone was laced with venom,” wrote one fan.

Elaine is one of Cindy’s biggest haters (Credit: BBC)

Elaine

Writing on a Reddit thread, another viewer theorised that it could be Cindy’s rival for George’s affections, Elaine.

“I would bet my house on it being Elaine who attacked Cindy. After watching tonight’s episode it has to be. First we have pointing the gun. She wouldn’t point at her kids. I also doubt she would point a gun at Kojo or George,” this viewer wrote.

“The surprise in her voice when she said “You” eliminates Ian and Lauren as she suspected them. She was also with Junior earlier in the episode so her reaction wouldn’t make sense if it was him. It can’t be Kathy as that would be too much with the Keanu thing. It has to be Elaine,” they continued.

The theory was backed up by another, who said: “Elaine is holding the locket but she didn’t hit Cindy. she is covering for Kojo who hit her over the head in a moment of anger.”

Cindy Jr is long overdue a return (Credit: BBC)

Cindy Jr

With most in agreement that the locket-holder is likely to be a character Cindy hasn’t yet considered, some have wondered whether it could mark estranged daughter Cindy Jr’s return to the soap.

“It’s Cindy Jr returning I bet,” said one fan.

“Really hope it’s Cindy Jr holding the locket,” another suggested.

“Cindy Junior is holding the locket… but it’s actually Peter that whacked her,” theorised a third.

This isn’t the first time fans have predicted that Cindy Jr could have been the mystery attacker. Is little Cindy headed back to Walford?

Peter’s been acting strangely lately (Credit: BBC)

Peter

Whoever’s holding the locket, it’s likely to be someone with a connection to Lucy – whose picture is captured inside. And who has more of a connection to poor dead Lucy than her twin, Peter?

“I’ve got a feeling it’s Peter with the locket because Lucy was his twin. I’ve thought it for a while now and then Ian was wondering where Peter was earlier and he got suspicious as well!” wrote one fan.

Jane returned to EastEnders last year… but does she have unfinished business still? (Credit: BBC)

Jane

Another viewer theorised that the mystery interloper could be Ian’s ex, Jane. While Jane doesn’t seem the sort to have attacked Cindy, that’s not to say she’s not holding the locket.

“My guess is it’s Jane holding the locket there. But don’t think that necessarily means she was the one who hit her,” wrote one fan.

“It’s Jane isn’t it,” said another.

Kojo would do anything for his brother (Credit: BBC)

Kojo attacked Cindy and took the locket, EastEnders fans predict

Finally, the prevailing theory that Kojo was the one responsible for Cindy’s Christmas Day attack. He’s avoided suspicion from Cindy so far – although viewers have been convinced that he was the one who done it.

“The reflection in the locket looks like it’s Kojo,” pointed out one fan.

“Im convinced it’s Kojo. When Cindy started cussing in the Vic he was there watching her like ” said another.

“On the nose it was Kojo. Not been mentioned at all regarding Cindy’s attack and was in the background of the Vic tonight,” wrote a third.

Could it be Kojo?

Read more: EastEnders: All the characters at biggest risk of dying in 40th anniversary Queen Vic fire

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!