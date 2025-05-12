EastEnders: Vengeful Barney to murder Joel after he hurts Avani, fans predict

Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Barney Mitchell will murder or seriously injure Joel Marshall after the Walford newcomer draws Avani into an abusive relationship. Viewers learned the specifics of Joel’s unsavoury past back in Australia last week, when dad Ross confronted him over sleeping with Avani.

Ross was horrified to see that his son had recorded a video of them together, without Avani’s knowledge. It was then that he told Vicki that he and Joel were no longer welcome back in Australia after Joel had taken and shared an inappropriate image of a girl back there.

Vicki had been in the dark about the real reason for Ross’s debts (Credit: BBC)

Ross reveals the truth about Joel to Vicki – but there’s more

After being caught in an ‘upskirting’ scandal, Ross had paid off the girl’s family – but he and Joel were now unable to return. What he neglected to mention, however, was that history had already begun to repeat itself.

And with Joel refusing to back off from Avani, fans have worried that his behaviour might escalate – causing Barney to lash out.

Barney’s developed strong feelings for Avani (Credit: BBC)

Barney to attack Joel, EastEnders fans predict

Writing on Reddit as last week’s scenes aired, fans shared their thoughts on where this all might be headed. And some suspected that Joel might have even worse in store for Avani.

“Prediction I think avani and joel end up in a abusive relationship where joel eventually rapes Avani,” wrote one fan on Reddit. Suggesting an end to the story, they continued: “Tommy, nugget, barney or ravi badly attacks joel. Resulting in him confessing out of fear.”

“I have a feeling if Joel does end up raping Avani and Barney finds out, I think he will seriously injure or even murder Joel,” another commented below.

“Nicole please take the rap for Barney if it happens, we’ll forgive your crimes!” said a third.

With Barney demonstrating strong feelings – and a protective streak – for Avani, will dangerous Joel spur him on to take desperate action?

