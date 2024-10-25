EastEnders: Train crash to hit Square in New Year scenes, fans predict

EastEnders fans have predicted that a train crash will cause devastation in the Square as New Year comes by after spotting a potential clue.

Recent scenes saw Ravi dangle Barney over a train track bridge, with Teddy begging them to come down before a train came.

But, could these scenes be foreshadowing a major accident to come in 2025? Fans think so.

Ravi wasn’t pleased with Barney (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ravi and Barney’s stunt

This week in Walford, Ravi and Barney had a showdown as Avani’s dad got the wrong end of the stick.

With Avani lying to Priya that she was dating Barney, Ravi jumped to conclusions when Avani came home with a busted lip.

Ravi then accused Barney of hurting his daughter, then dangling him over a train track bridge.

With the truth about Avani’s older boyfriend coming out, Ravi backed down and pulled Barney away from the bridge. Teddy then begged for Barney to come back down to safety before a train knocked him down…

Were these scenes foreshadowing a major stunt? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Train crash to strike Walford?

TV director, Christopher McGill, recently shared some behind-the-scenes posts from the EastEnders set on X.

Sharing black and white photos of things such as the Walford East Tube Station, and a ‘slow down’ poster, Christopher recently commented: “Crossing all the lines. Railway lines too! ! !,” whilst admitting that he was working on New Year scenes.

Now, fans reckon that this could also be hinting at an upcoming New Year train crash stunt for the soap.

One fan commented: “Train? !”

A second fan also wondered: “Oh yes…. that big train crash that Clenshaw promised. It’s going to be big.”

A third person added: “A plane crashes into a train maybe? ? As you said train yesterday… hmmmmmmmm.”

But, with the soap’s 40th anniversary arriving in February, could the milestone be marked with a huge stunt? Choo-choo…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

