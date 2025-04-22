EastEnders: Tommy to end up in prison after accidentally killing one of his brothers, fan theory predicts

A dark new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that Tommy Moon could end up in prison after accidentally killing one of his little brothers. Tommy recently returned home after lashing out at his mum and brothers last year.

Since then, he’s mellowed a little, even making two new friends – one fake (an AI chat-bot) and another for real (Ross’s son, Joel). However, with his place in Walford still unclear, viewers have wondered what the future holds for Tommy.

A particularly grim fan theory has emerged… and it doesn’t bode well for Tommy nor brothers Bert and Ernie.

Tommy has temper issues (Credit: BBC)

Tommy to kill one of his brothers, EastEnders fan theory predicts

Writing on a Reddit thread, fans shared their theories as to who might die on the soap this year. And, amid the speculation, one fan theorised that Tommy might be headed down a particularly dark path.

“I could kind of see Tommy going in the not too distant future or maybe going to prison. His characters not really got a place with the other teens for some reason,” wrote one fan.

“I think he’ll accidentally kill one of the twins and get put inside for it (although I hope not)!” said another.

“Something involving Tommy Moon. I can’t see him going all “Hunter Owen” but his storyline is only going to get darker as the year progresses,” a third said – invoking the name of Mel and Steve Owen’s would-be murderous son.

Joel and Tommy quickly bonded (Credit: BBC)

Tommy makes a friend… a real one

Tommy was at the heart of one of the soap’s hardest-hitting storylines last year, as he began beating up on mum Kat amid a series of dark moods. With his family fearing for the twins’ safety, Jean called social services, who removed him from the house.

He went to stay over the street with Zack, where he learned to mellow out a bit. Since his return home, Tommy’s temper has flared up on occasions, but never so violently as before. His calmer out look was, in part, assisted by an AI chat-bot he’d struck up a friendship with.

A real-life friendship beckoned with the arrival of Joel, with whom Tommy has been inseparable recently. But is Joel a good influence? Between their raucous behaviour at Martin’s funeral and bullying Barney this week, could Tommy be headed down a dangerous new path?

