In EastEnders, cousins Tommy and Lily have been hanging out as both teens have been struggling with life recently.

Lily’s grieving the loss of her father Martin Fowler after he lost his life in the Vic fire aftermath. And, Tommy’s been readjusting to life back home.

A new fan theory has now predicted that the two cousins will actually get into a romantic relationship.

Martin died last month (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Lily and Tommy’s struggles

Last month, Lily’s dad Martin lost his life in the crumbling Vic during the soap’s live 40th episode. His legs got crushed under a piece of metal, with him then going on to suffer from crush syndrome.

Lily’s really been struggling in the aftermath of Martin’s death, with emotions high in the Slater household. With her family all grieving, Lily’s been looking to Tommy for support.

Last night (Thursday, March 13), she phoned Tommy but he didn’t answer. With no-one else to turn to, Lily sobbed on the sofa into the blanket made out of her dad’s football shirt.

Elsewhere, Tommy’s just moved back in with Kat and Alfie after spending time living with Zack.

He’s been talking to an AI friend on his games console, called ‘Matt.’ He admitted that he felt embarrassed by his AI friend, but he was the only one he could talk to without judgement.

Lily told Tommy that lots of people talk to AI nowadays and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.

Is an incest storyline brewing? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Lily and Tommy set for romance?

A new EastEnders fan theory has spotted the bond Lily and Tommy have together and has suggested that they may soon go from cousins to lovers.

With the pair both turning to each other for support through these tough times, an incest storyline could be on the horizon.

The fan theory reads: “Are we heading towards an incestuous cousins storyline? Two lost souls finding one another. The AI storyline looked to be going in a whole other direction. Now maybe it was just a setup to lead into this?”

Referencing another incestuous storyline on the soap, another fan commented: “I thought this Wednesday, especially after Bianca mentioned Joey.”

But, is this where both storylines are heading?

