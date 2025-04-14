EastEnders: Theo Hawthorne manipulating Lily from prison, fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has predicted that villainous Theo Hawthorne is up to his old tricks again – and has been manipulating Lily from prison. Creepy Theo was responsible for stalking her mum, Stacey, in 2023.

After terrorising Stacey for months, a judge sentenced Theo to 10 years in prison for stalking. This came after he recieved a battering from Freddie Slater upon breaking into the family home, putting an end to his reign of terror.

After Stacey led him to believe their relationship might stand a chance if he came clean, Theo ultimately pled guilty to the crime and is currently in prison. However, one fan has wondered whether he might be responsible for Lily’s recent outbursts of bad behaviour.

Is a vengeful Theo pulling her strings?

Theo is currently in prison after stalking Stacey (Credit: BBC)

Theo manipulating Lily from prison, EastEnders fan predicts

Sharing this theory on a Reddit thread, one fan wrote: “I think Theo Hawthorne is still manipulating Lily Slater ever since prison and using her as a receiver from Prison through contact on her phone into saying disgusting and horrible lies to Stacey from Prison.”

However, Theo might be too busy for all that. Actor William Ellis, who plays Theo, popped up in this weekend’s episode of Doctor Who. Fans were shocked to see him appear in The Robot Revolution, playing the Prime Minister.

“Am I going mad or is this Theo from #EastEnders in the new Doctor Who?” wrote one fan as he appeared unexpectedly.

“Not Theo from #EastEnders getting disintegrated in #DrWho,” said another.

Theo was Lily’s tutor (Credit: BBC)

Will Theo ever return to EastEnders?

Neither the soap nor William Ellis have confirmed whether he’s gone for good. With Theo currently in prison, he’ll likely remain there for the forseeable. The door, however, remains open for his return (well, not the prison door – that’s firmly locked, for now).

Might Theo return with a revenge plot in mind?

Read more: Are EastEnders stars Lacey Turner and Lillia Turner related in real life? We have answers

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!