EastEnders: The Rocky Cotton connection explained as Terry Cant arrives in Walford

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, April 14) saw Sonia’s biological father, Terry Cant, arrive in Walford – four years after Rocky Cotton first came onto the scene, having taken his name.

Terry’s arrival came as Sonia and Bianca settled their differences, united over their shared trauma after everything Reiss had put them through. Having learned of what had happened, Terry travelled to Walford, looking to reconnect with his family.

Not to be put off by Bianca’s insistence that he was the last thing Sonia needs in her life right now, Terry arrived on the family’s doorstep that evening, introducing himself to his estranged daughter.

The Rocky Cotton connection explained as Terry Cant arrives in Walford

This isn’t the first time Terry’s name has come up on the soap. A name first mentioned thirty years ago, Terry was Sonia’s biological father, having run away when she was born.

Single mum Carol went on to marry Alan Jackson, who brought Sonia up as his own, along with Carol’s other children.

In 2021, a man arrived in Walford, claiming to be Sonia’s dad, Terry. This was actually Tom ‘Rocky’ Cotton, working with niece Dotty to get his hands on Dot’s inheritance.

Posing as Terry, Rocky ingratiated himself with Sonia and the family, growing close to his estranged ‘daughter’ and close family friend Kathy, with whom he struck up a romantic relationship.

Rocky’s lies exposed

During this time, Rocky began to feel guilty about his lies, even suffering a heart attack from the stress. The truth came out on Christmas Day 2021, when Dotty exposed Rocky’s lies during Christmas dinner with Sonia and Kathy.

Rocky stuck around after the truth was exposed, suffering a second heart attack during a run-in with an angry Martin Fowler. He eventually managed to make up with Sonia and Kathy, remaining in Walford until he was sent to prison in December 2023 for arson.

The real Terry Cant is now back on the scene, but only time will tell what his game is. What does Terry want from his daughter?

