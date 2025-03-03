A new EastEnders fan theory has suggested Suzy Branning could make a comeback after 17 years.

The character rocked up to Walford back in 2008, as the sister of Max and Jack Branning. And it’s fair to say she ruffled plenty of feathers during her stint.

A few months later though, Suzy said her goodbyes – and she hasn’t been seen since.

However, fans have now demanded bosses to bring the character back; and they have predicted a baby bombshell.

She caused plenty of drama (Credit: BBC)

Suzy Branning on EastEnders

Suzy Branning arrived in Walford in 2008 – and it didn’t take her long to cause some drama. She famously dated Phil Mitchell and feuded with his other love interest Shirley Carter.

As well as pretending to be pregnant, Suzy tried to con Phil out of all his money. But when that failed, she ended up leaving Walford.

But now, fans are hoping she could make a return nearly 20 years after her exit.

Fans think she could return with a baby bombshell (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg bosses for a Suzy return

On a Reddit thread, one fan described Suzy as “fantastic” and noted how she “never reached her full potential”. They then asked: “Would you want her back?”

Other fans soon chimed in to beg bosses to bring her back. A second person wrote: “I would love to see her coming back maybe with her own family we need more Brannings on the square.”

Suzy to come back with Phil’s baby?

A third penned: “I liked her. Loved her and Shirley’s arguments. I think it would be good to bring her back. If we have to have Brannings on the square, we could at least have an interesting one.”

The same fan then suggested she could make a return if she came back with Phil’s baby…

“Be interesting if Suzy actually turned out to have been pregnant with either Phil’s or Archie’s baby when she left,” they mused.

