EastEnders: Stop ‘ruining’ Jean to justify Harvey and Kathy affair, fans plead

Fans of EastEnders have begged the soap to stop ‘ruining’ the character of Jean Slater to justify the forthcoming affair between Harvey Monroe and Kathy Beale.

Since Martin’s death, Harvey has struggled with Jean’s mood swings – earning her ire after turning Martin’s funeral t-shirt into a blanket and then getting under everyone’s feet as they attempted to plan the funeral.

With Harvey struggling with his own grief, he’s felt neglected by his family – and particularly Jean.

With many on social media pointing out that Jean’s treatment of Harvey has been unacceptable of late (although she was pretty horrible to him during the Internet scam debacle too), it’s understandable that he might turn to another for comfort.

He and Kathy shared a kiss last year, but agreed not to take it any further than that. But with EastEnders spoilers for this week confirming that Harvey and Kathy will revisit their romance, all that is set to change.

But did it all need to play out that way?

Jean has been awful to Harvey recently (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders writers have ‘ruined’ Jean to pave the way for Harvey and Kathy affair, fans slam

Writing on social media as last night’s episode aired, fans shared their dismay at Jean’s behaviour – blaming the writers for destroying her character to set up Harvey and Kathy’s affair.

“I don’t like how they’re ruining jeans character just to set up an obvious affair storyline,” wrote one fan.

“Just me not liking the fact they’re actively making Jean horrible to Harvey so we all will forgive him cheating on her??” said another.

“Please don’t make me hate Jean to justify Harvey porking Kathy. It’s not worth it,” a third agreed.

“Can they bring back the kind, caring, funny, loving Jean please? No idea who this imposter is,” said a fourth.

Has the soap gone too far in its depiction of Jean?

Kathy and Harvey’s bond grows (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Kathy and Harvey grow closer as funeral approaches

EastEnders spoilers for tonight (Tuesday, March 11) reveal that Kathy and Harvey’s bond grows when she arranges an event for the Walford men to grieve Martin. Sharing a moment as she returns from visiting Rocky, it’s clear that there’s still something there between them both.

Later in the week, Harvey suggests that Kathy asks to cater for Martin’s funeral. However, the idea is pooped when it’s revealed that Ruby has already found someone else to do the job.

Meeting for a picnic at the allotments, things come to a head, and Kathy and Harvey share a kiss…

Read more: EastEnders: Zack will be murdered over Barney secret, new fan theory predicts

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!