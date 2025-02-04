EastEnders fans have rushed to social media to share their praise for actor Steve McFadden over Phil Mitchell’s depression storyline.

Last night (Monday, February 3), fan favourite character Phil Mitchell tried to take his own life.

This comes after months of seeing the character struggle with depression, with fans now praising Steve McFadden’s performance.

Phil’s mental health has been declining (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil Mitchell tries to take own life

Phil has been feeling rather isolated over recent months, especially after Ben was sent to prison in America.

Any attempts to bond with Raymond have failed miserably, and he’s not been wanting to socialise with his loved ones.

Last night, Phil joined Nigel, his date Norma, and Norma’s friend Livi for a drink in The Vic. But, he didn’t really say much and it wasn’t long before Livi picked up on Phil’s low mood.

Whilst Norma and Nigel went to grab a drink, Livi had a heartfelt conversation with Phil and told him that she understood his sadness.

Phil then rushed off upset, heading to the garage where he sat inside a car with the engine on.

After the fumes started to fill the garage, he tried to escape whilst coughing but ended up falling through a whole, hitting the ground and being knocked unconscious.

EastEnders fans are full of praise for Steve (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise Steve McFadden for emotional Phil scenes

Being left completely heartbroken by seeing Phil in such a depressive state, fans have been amazed over Steve McFadden’s performance.

Despite Phil not having said much verbally in recent scenes, Steve’s acting has impressed fans who have really felt for Phil due to his body language and facial expressions being used to tell a story.

One EastEnders viewer took to X and wrote: “Give Steve McFadden all of the awards.”

Another person added: “Phil Mitchell is breaking my heart. Steve McFadden has me in awe!! He literally is one of the best this country has, adore him.”

A third viewer shared: “Steve McFadden though… just wow. His performance at the moment is incredible. He says so much emotionally with so few words. It’s awful seeing Phil like this.”

