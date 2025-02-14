EastEnders actor Steve McFadden has been praised by lots of soap fans on social media for his recent performance.

Yesterday evening (Thursday, February 13), his character Phil Mitchell hallucinated the old Mitchell house in 1985.

And, fans have been left emotional over these scenes and have rushed to share their love for the Phil actor’s performance.

Phil went back in time (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil’s 1985 hallucinations

Phil’s symptoms of psychosis worsened last night as he hallucinated himself back in the 1985 Mitchell home.

He sat back and interacted with the likes of a young Peggy, Grant and Eric. He even started talking to a younger version of himself too.

Sharon and Jay turned up at No.55 and tried to give some support to Phil. He didn’t want it though and ushered them away.

Having visions of 1985 once more, Phil watched his dad Eric contemplate ending his own life as he held a gun in his hand.

Phil managed to stop this but took the gun from him and sat there with it himself. Nigel then came to the rescue though and brought someone along with him to help get through to Phil.

Grant then said hello to his brother, returning to Walford to help him.

Steve gave an emotional performance (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans praise Steve McFadden for 1985 performance

With Phil tugging on everyone’s heart strings with his emotional hallucinations and mental health journey, fans have now praised actor Steve McFadden for giving such a believable and tear-jerking performance during last night’s scenes.

One fan commented: “Last night’s episode of EastEnders was pure brilliance. The acting, the casting, the seamless switching between present and past, the Mitchell brothers back together… I want ALL the awards for Steve McFadden. Soap Awards. NTAs. Baftas. [Bleep] OSCARS!!”

Another person added: “We all loved Steve McFadden’s performance in this mental health crisis and especially last night’s episode but I’m sure Barbara Windsor would be proud of Steve as well. Fantastic.”

A third viewer shared: “Steve McFadden needs all the awards, that episode was fantastic.”

A fourth fan finished: “The Phil storyline is destroying me. But [bleep], Steve McFadden deserves every award for this!”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

