EastEnders aired a special episode last night (Thursday, March 20), focusing on Phil Mitchell’s mental health.

The episode spanned over the course of Phil’s four week stay in a mental health unit.

And, fans were left so impressed by actor Steve McFadden’s performance during the episode that they’ve now called for him to win huge awards.

Phil’s struggle was shown on screen (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil Mitchell’s mental health special episode

Last night in EastEnders, the episode focused solely on Phil’s stay in the mental health unit. Starting on the day he agreed to get help, the episode then followed his journey over the next four weeks, leading up to the present day.

Phil initially struggled to adjust to the unit and lashed out in anger, remaining isolated and uncomfortable with joining group therapy sessions.

However, after making a friend in fellow patient Gaz, Phil started to talk. It was a chat with support worker Yasmin that ultimately led Phil to realise that he needed to work on helping himself.

Near the end of the episode, he then discharged himself from the unit and headed off to visit Eric Mitchell’s grave.

Nigel, Linda and Phil’s family then found him and gave him their support during the reunion.

Steve impressed fans (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans call for Steve McFadden to win huge awards for performance

After watching such an emotional episode, fans have now taken to social media to share their praise for actor Steve McFadden.

They’re now calling for him to win huge awards for his portrayal of Phil during this important mental health awareness storyline.

One viewer commented: “Steve McFadden needs to win ALL the awards, absolutely incredible performance throughout these past few months.”

Another fan agreed: “Great performance from Steve McFadden. So deserves all the top awards. The friendship with Nigel is so beautiful!”

A third person added: “Wow, this made me cry. What an amazing episode! Give Steve McFadden every award he gets nominated for.”

A fourth viewer shared: “Give Steve McFadden all the awards. Every. Single. One. Of. Them.”

