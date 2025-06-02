EastEnders star Michelle Collins to take break from soap as Cindy Beale

EastEnders star Michelle Collins is briefly ‘leaving’ the soap to pursue another role, the actress has revealed. Michelle, 63, returned to her most famous role in 2023, after it was revealed that she had faked her own death during an absence of over 20 years.

Since then, she’s been a continued force of chaos among her family, cheating on husband Ian with her ex’s son, hooking her daughter-in-law-to be up with illicit painkillers, and inadvertently causing a massive explosion at the Queen Vic.

It’s little wonder Michelle might need some time off to recover, but the hard-working star is instead swapping Cindy for another role – and will exit Walford in the coming weeks.

EastEnders star Michelle Collins ‘leaving’ over new role

Speaking to The Mirror at the British Soap Awards this weekend, Michelle said: “Well I’m going off in the summer. I’m doing my one woman show at the Edinburgh festival, called Motorhome Marilyn.”

Of the upcoming show, Michelle revealed: “I don’t think she’s anything like Cindy. It’s a play about a woman impersonator lookalike who lives in a trailer and dresses as Marilyn Monroe. But she’s 60, it’s kind of strange.

“It’s about failure, lost dreams, and feeling like life has passed you by. She’s an interesting character. I’m really excited to play it. EastEnders have let me have a month off so I’m very excited.”

It remains to be seen how writers will write out Michelle, who recently returned in the aftermath of the soap’s 40th anniversary.

Cindy and George grow close in EastEnders spoilers this week

As the soap continues this week, Cindy is hard at work preparing for the re-opening of The Albert. Her hopes for reuniting the family are scuppered when George tells her that Anna and Gina won’t be coming.

Later, as she attempts to boost ticket sales, she gets into an argument with Elaine. As things heat up between the rivals, Elaine decides to host a karaoke night on the same evening of the club relaunch.

With Felix, Freddie and the rest of Cindy’s staff struggling to sell tickets, it looks as though her night is set for disaster. The situation worsens when they walk off after a dispute over pay. However, she finds support in an unexpected corner as George steps in to help.

And, as the big night gets underway, Elaine is left humiliated when her karaoke night flops – while Cindy’s re-opening of the Albert is a smash. Throwing a strop, Elaine causes a scene, for which George is forced to apologise. Has Elaine inadvertently brought Cindy and George closer together?

