EastEnders star Matt Lapinskas gets wed to partner in beautiful ceremony

EastEnders star Matt Lapinskas, best known for playing Anthony Moon, has got wed to his partner Karina Hind.

The actor took to Instagram to announce the happy news to his followers, posting pictures from the special day.

Matt was wearing a smart black suit, beaming as he stood next to his bride.

Matt married Karina (Credit: SplashNews.com)

EastEnders star Matt Lapinskas marries partner Karina Hind

Best known for playing the role of Anthony Moon on EastEnders between 2011-2012, Matt took to social media to announce that he’s now a married man.

Taking to social media two days ago, right before the big day, Matt posted a series of photo of himself and his partner, captioning the post: “Tomorrow I get to marry my best friend! My past, my present and my future, I will be so proud to say ‘I do,’ you have taught me what love truly is. I love you! Can’t wait to celebrate with all those we love bring on the party. @karinahind let’s do this ,see you tomorrow future Mrs Lapinskas.”

Yesterday (Tuesday, May 6), Matt shared a large amount of content from his wedding. This showed him next to his beautiful bride, at the ceremony and wedding reception.

The happy couple enjoyed having their first dance and reception at Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire.

EastEnders stars were in attendance (Credit: @tonydiscipline via Instagram Stories)

EastEnders co-stars attend Matt Lapinskas’ wedding

Celebrating the big day were a few familiar Walford faces. These included Tony Discipline who played Tyler Moon on the BBC soap.

Tony posted a photo of the bride and groom on his Instagram Stories, writing: “What a beautiful wedding. A life time of happiness to this amazing couple. Love to you both.”

He then posted a series of photo from the event, taking photos with the likes of fellow wedding guests and EastEnders co-stars including Nina Wadia who played Zainab Masood on the show. Neil McDermott who played Ryan Malloy was also in attendance.

Despite Matt leaving the soap in 2012, it seems that he’s kept in touch with a fair few of his former co-stars.

Read more: EastEnders fans groan as Cindy Beale makes huge comeback after months away: ‘Can she go away again?’

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!