EastEnders star Lacey Turner describes ‘uncontrollable sobbing’ as she opens up about miscarriage

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has described how she was left ‘uncontrollably sobbing’ after the two miscarriages which occurred while she was trying for a child with husband Matt Kay.

Lacey, 37, who plays Stacey Slater on the BBC soap, welcomed her third child earlier this year. However, speaking to Giovanna Fletcher on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, she revealed how she was left devastated by the miscarriages which followed when they initially started trying for a child.

EastEnders star Lacey Turner opens up on devastating miscarriages

Speaking to Giovanna, Lacey said: “We tried for so long and it just didn’t happen and I thought okay, I didn’t realise it was such a small window, you just don’t really think about that.

“And then I started to have miscarriages and that’s when you go… I remember the first one, it was just terrible. I remember laying on the bed and I was just uncontrollably sobbing.

“But I had this weird thing like, ‘Why are you crying? Why are you so sad for something you didn’t know? Something that is barely there.’ I think actually the part of it is the shock of, ‘This is actually happening to me.’”

Lacey had a second miscarriage after giving birth to daughter Dusty Violet in July 2019. Two years later, son Trilby Fox was born. And, earlier this year, Lacey gave birth to her third child, daughter Gipsy Olive.

During this time, Lacey has gone on to destigmatise the subject of miscarriage, speaking about her experience during appearances on Loose Women, This Morning and more.

Stacey Slater returns to screens following birth of third child

Lacey returned to EastEnders only eleven days after giving birth to daughter Gipsy – reprising her role as Stacey Slater for the soap’s 40th anniversary. Following the death of Martin, she took a leave of absence to recover with brother Sean.

Stacey returned to Walford this week for Martin’s funeral – making a grand entrance by stumbling drunkenly off a milk float, only to bicker with former pal Ruby and deliver a whopping great slap to daughter Lily.

