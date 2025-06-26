EastEnders star Karen Henthorn set to reprise role as Julie Bates 27 years after exit

Former EastEnders star Karen Henthorn is returning to the soap as Julie Bates 27 years after she last graced Walford.

Struggling with dementia, Nigel Bates to set to reunite with wife Julie as she turns up on the Square looking for him.

Actress Karen will be stepping back into Julie’s shoes this summer almost three decades after her soap exit.

EastEnders star Karen Henthorn to return as Julie Bates

This summer, Karen Henthorn will be returning to EastEnders as Nigel Bates’ wife, Julie Bates.

Julie Bates was last seen on our screens in 1998 when she left Walford to move to Scotland with Nigel.

Nigel left Julie last year without giving her a reason, with Nigel then turning up in Walford and living with his old mate Phil Mitchell.

Helping Phil with his mental health struggles, Phil then repaid the favour by supporting Nigel through his dementia journey.

Recently speaking about Julie, Nigel told Phil that he didn’t want to tell Julie about his dementia and feel like a burden to her.

But, now, Julie’s about to set out on a search for Nigel, leading to a reunion on Albert Square as she discovers the real reason as to why he left.

Karen Henthorn shares excitement over Julie Bates return

New EastEnders producer Ben Wadey who recently took over from Chris Clenshaw spoke on Karen’s return as Julie, sharing: “We are delighted to have Karen Henthorn returning to reprise her role as Julie, who arrives looking for Nigel. Julie hasn’t seen Nigel in almost two years and is unaware of his diagnosis and reasons for leaving, so her arrival will pose questions for the pair of them.”

Actress Karen Henthorn also teased: “It’s very surreal to be back in Albert Square after 27 years and working with the delightful Paul Bradley again – it’s scary how fast the time has gone! Julie has got some awful surprises ahead of her after the initial relief she feels to discover Nigel is still alive. It’s been great to film with Paul and Steve (McFadden), who are such lovely actors, as Julie discovers Nigel’s dementia diagnosis and why he chose to hide it from her.”

