EastEnders star James Bye announces new role days after Martin Fowler death

Martin Fowler’s life came to a tragic end last week (Thursday, February 20) in EastEnders as James Bye departed from the iconic role.

During the live episode, Martin was crushed by some debris after the Queen Vic fire and could not be saved.

But, what’s next for James Bye as he enters a new era away from Albert Square?

Stacey was with Martin at the very end (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin Fowler’s death

Last Thursday’s live episode saw Martin’s legs get crushed under a huge piece of metal following the Queen Vic fire.

With the paramedics and firefighters working to free Martin, Stacey and Martin confessed their love for each other and started to plan their future wedding.

They talked about married life together, living together until they got old. They’d enjoy doing all the little things together that made up life.

Stacey’s bubble was burst though when the paramedic informed her that Martin could be at risk of crush syndrome.

When they freed his legs, all the toxins could go back up into his body and cause a heart attack.

Stacey then said her last goodbyes to Martin although she didn’t make it obvious to Martin that he was dying. Instead, she gave him hope that he’d make it out alive.

Sadly though, Martin died soon after his legs were freed in heartbreaking scenes.

James is taking to the stage (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for James Bye after Martin death?

James Bye has played the character of Martin Fowler since 2014. But, after 11 years, he’s entering a new era…

He’s already got a new role lined up as he’s set to take to the stage in a play titled Death Comes to Pemberley.

He’ll be playing the role of Mr. Darcy in the sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, originally written in novel form by PD James back in 2011.

The play will start up at The Mill at Sonning for two months from May before touring multiple locations in the UK.

