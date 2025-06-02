EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa teases huge returns amid exciting winter storylines

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has teased a big year ahead for the soap, hinting at future character returns, and ‘exciting’ winter storylines.

32-year-old Jacqueline, who plays Lauren Branning, is currently at the heart of one of the year’s biggest already – with her character having recently given birth to son Jimmy.

However, she and fiancée Peter learned that Jimmy is severely sight impaired, causing deep tension in their relationship.

Some have speculated that this storyline might lead to the return of Lauren’s dad, the iconic Max Branning. With the rumour mill running overdrive, Jacqueline has weighed in on what fans might expect from the soap this year.

Jacqueline plays Lauren Branning on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa teases ‘exciting’ winter storylines

Speaking to The Mirror at this weekend’s British soap awards, Jacqueline revealed what the future holds for Walford.

Asked whether she knew what was to come in this winter’s scripts, the actress said: “I’ve heard some rumbles. I heard [executive producer] Kate Oates’ source say maybe there are gonna be some returns and for me that excites me, whoever it is.”

Might one of those returns be Lauren‘s dad, Max?

“I know nothing. It’s Max Branning. I’d love him back but he’s super busy. We’ll ask Ben [Wadey, EastEnders’ newest showrunner]. We’ll beg Ben. Where is he?”

Of the soap’s future, Jacqueline teased: “I am so excited for [what’s happening], cut to 6 months time, where the show will be [in six months time]. It excites me. You don’t know but we know, it’s very exciting.”

Fans have begged for Max to come back (Credit: BBC)

Who’s returning to EastEnders this year?

It was announced last month that Jake Wood, who plays Max Branning, is set to return later this year. Although the BBC haven’t confirmed these rumours, this might tie into Lauren’s new addition, as well as the impending exit for his former lover, Stacey Slater.

There were also rumblings that Max Bowden, who plays Ben Mitchell, is also set to reprise his role on the soap. With Ben currently in prison in America, The Sun reported that he had lined up a ‘guest stint,’ with a more permanent return to come.

Meanwhile, this weekend, the tabloid also suggested that Zoe Slater is on her way back to Walford. “People are still talking about her character, so it’s a real coup to bring her back. She feels like now is the perfect moment — and there was an exciting script on the table,” a source said.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

