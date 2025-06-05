EastEnders star Clair Norris admits ‘upset’ as soaps gears up to air Bernie Taylor exit scenes

EastEnders star Clair Norris has described how she’s feeling ahead of her exit from the soap as Bernie Taylor. It was revealed last month that Clair has been axed after eight years in Walford, in scenes which have yet to air.

Bernie’s been at a bit of a loose end since brother Keanu’s death, with mum Karen also having departed Walford in the months which followed. With little for her in Walford, her exit beckons.

Revealing the news last month, a source told The Sun: “Every time a soap gets a new boss they want to make their own changes – it’s nothing personal. The writing has been on the wall for Bernie for some time so it wasn’t really a surprise to Clair.

“She was the last Taylor standing and it’s time to close the chapter on them and let Clair go on to do other things.”

Attending the British Soap Awards this week, Clair, who plays Bernie, has revealed how she really feels about her upcoming exit from the soap.

Clair plays last Taylor standing, Bernie (Credit: BBC)

Clair Norris describes ‘upset’ ahead of EastEnders exit

Speaking to media at the event, Clair described her emotions at leaving EastEnders. “Obviously it’s upsetting. I’d been there for eight years, which is a long time to play a character, and I have absolutely loved being in the show,” she told The Manchester Evening News.

They gave me the opportunity to learn on the job and also now I am able to take that onto other things that I do.”

To The Sun, she continued: “Of course it’s sad but at the same time it felt like a natural end, with the Taylors being gone, it kind of felt right. I’m now very excited about the future.”

“My exit is very Bernie, and it’s back to bad Bernie. It’s very dramatic, and must-watch. I’ve already filmed my exit and it will play out later this summer.”

Bernie’s leaving later this year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders co-stars pay tribute as Clair Norris celebrates ‘amazing’ journey

Clair also posted to her Instagram account this week, sharing a series of images from behind the scenes at the Soap Awards.

“My last @thebritishsoapawards with my EE family,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “We [swept] up last night, 8 awards & I couldn’t be prouder to be apart of this team! What a way to end this amazing journey, head held high & beaming from ear to ear.”

In the comments below, her co-stars shared messages of love and support.

“Head held HIGH,” said James Farrar, who plays Zack Hudson – signing off with a string of heart emojis.

“Love you,” said Honey Mitchell star Emma Barton.

Denise Fox star Diane Parish also shared a number of emoji hearts, while Harry Mitchell actor Elijah Holloway wrote: “We looked lovely didn’t we.”

