EastEnders: Stacey exit story ‘worked out’ by fans – and it involves Sean Slater

EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ how Stacey Slater will temporarily exit the soap in the wake of Martin’s death.

With Lacey Turner set to go on maternity leave, fans are wondering how Stacey will be written out.

And, after spotting a ‘clue’ last night (Thursday, March 6), fans now think they know how she’ll go.

Stacey watched Martin die (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Stacey is mourning Martin Fowler

Last month, EastEnders marked its milestone 40th anniversary with a special live episode.

In this episode, viewers saw both Martin Fowler and Stacey Slater trapped inside a crumbling Vic. This came after a huge fire broke out at the landmark pub.

Martin’s legs unfortunately got crushed by a huge piece of metal, with paramedics warning Stacey that he could suffer from crush syndrome once the metal was lifted.

Stacey and Martin then took a moment to confess their love to each other, planning out their future wedding and lives together.

Once the metal was lifted, Martin suffered a heart attack and died suddenly.

Since this moment, Stacey’s been grieving the loss but has been unable to let her true feelings show as to not hurt Martin’s girlfriend Ruby’s feelings.

Will Stacey visit Sean? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Stacey exit involving Sean Slater

With actress Lacey Turner recently having given birth to baby girl, Gipsy Olive, she’s expected to be going on maternity leave soon.

Fans have now spotted a ‘clue’ as to how her character Stacey will be temporarily written out of the soap. Noticing that Sean Slater was mentioned in a comment during last night’s episode, fans now think Stacey will head out of Walford to stay with him for a while.

At the moment, she mentioned going to visit him for a few days… But, could this stay turn out to be longer?

One fan commented: “Oh, Stacey’s leaving story is going to stay with Sean, can’t imagine she’s gunna be off long.”

Another person suggested: “That’ll be Lacey’s exit then, Stacey going to Sean’s during her maternity. It seems a bit odd that Stacey would just up and leave her kids while they’re grieving their dad unless she was made, like if she got ill again.”

A third person added: “Stacey’s few day trip to Sean’s gonna be her year exit, isn’t it?”

