EastEnders spoilers tonight: Police involved as George fears for missing brother Kojo’s safety

In EastEnders spoilers tonight, George Knight calls the police as the hunt continues for missing Kojo. George’s brother disappeared last week following a family argument with Elaine.

Can George and the police find Kojo before something terrible happens?

Elsewhere, as she worries about her friendship with Freddie, Anna takes a funny turn. And, with Sharon still in prison, she continues to reckon with the sudden return of Chrissie into her life.

Read our EastEnders spoilers tonight in full below.

George enlists the help of the police (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers tonight: the police join the hunt for missing Kojo

With Kojo still missing, the police arrive to help in the search. Feeling guilty, Elaine tries to help, but George freezes her out.

Meanwhile, Kojo wakes up after spending an uncomfortable night in his hiding place. He heads out to the tube station, where Junior finds him.

Junior finds Kojo (Credit: BBC)

Junior attempts to convince Kojo to return to The Vic with him. However, Kojo is set on going home to Ghana.

Can Junior convince Kojo to return to George and Elaine?

Junior tries to convince Kojo to go back to The Vic (Credit: BBC)

Anna takes a turn

Anna tells Bobby that she’s been having a hard time lately. Bobby is set on cheering her up, but can’t get away from his duties at Beale’s Eels.

Bobby tries to get Freddie to help, but Freddie is nervous at the thought of being alone with Anna. He makes up a flimsy excuse, leaving Anna hurt and dejected.

She decides to ask Freddie if everything is alright between them. Unfortunately, she suffers a dizzy spell before she can get to him.

What’s wrong with Anna?

Chrissie came crashing back into Sharon’s life last week (Credit: BBC)

Chrissie’s return continues

As Sharon adjusts to her stay in prison, Chrissie’s presence continues to have big implications. What does Chrissie have planned?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!