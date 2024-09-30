EastEnders spoilers tonight: Pastor Clayton returns to Walford and corners Yolande in terrifying encounter

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, September 30), Yolande gets a shock when Pastor Clayton turns up and corners her in her home.

Elsewhere, Bianca continues to be suspicious of Reiss and listens in as the contents of Debbie’s will are revealed.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers tonight.

Yolande gives Stella some home truths (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Pastor Clayton returns

Yolande is hesitant to take part in the Harvest Festival celebrations at the community centre. As Patrick tries to convince her that it’ll do her good, they are interrupted by DS Amartey.

The police officer informs Yolande that the case against Pastor Clayton is now stronger because another woman has come forward.

Later, buoyed by Amy’s strength, Yolande decides to go to the community centre – much to the delight of Levi.

Things are going well until Pastor Clayton’s wife Stella arrives and she asks Yolande to retract her statement. Yolande is quick to issue Stella with some home truths.

Back at home, Yolande is interrupted by Pastor Clayton, who barges in and demands an audience.

Meanwhile, Patrick is in The Vic with Kim and Howie… Will Yolande be OK?

Bianca reads Reiss’s letter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca spies on Reiss

Bianca continues to play Reiss and makes fake gestures in a bid to free her sister from prison.

Kat tries to deter an erratic Bianca and she agrees to back off. But she spies Reiss with a mysterious letter and is determined to find out what it says.

Back at No.25, Reiss leaves the room. Bianca finds the letter and is shocked by what she reads.

Debbie’s parents arrive with a solicitor to hear the contents of the will. Reiss asks Bianca to leave the room, but she listens at the door and is once again shocked by what she hears…

What has Bianca discovered?

Cindy gives Anna some advice (Credit: BBC)

Anna makes a decision

Cindy encourages Anna to commit to her feelings with Freddie. Anna decides to take the advice and later agrees to go birdwatching with Freddie.

Elsewhere, Alfie loses his job at the betting shop after he closes the shop early to have a heart-to-heart with Tommy…

