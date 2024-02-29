EastEnders spoilers tonight: Nish attacks Kat – and then he calls the police

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Thursday, February 29), Nish lashes out and gets violent with Kat before calling the police.

With Kat in danger, Suki, Eve and Stacey all support her before Nish tries to get his revenge.

But, what will he reveal to the police as he makes a serious phone call in EastEnders spoilers?

Nish has it out with Kat (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish lashes out at Kat

This evening in Walford, Kat turns up to see Nish but she soon realises that he knows about her plan.

Confronting Kat about her plan, Nish then directs his anger towards him. With Nish then attacking her, Kat manages to escape and heads towards Stacey, Suki and Eve for help.

Kat and Stacey then team up to embarrass Nish. He tries to get his own back though by phoning the police about Christmas. But, what will he reveal? Will this put any of ‘The Six’ in danger?

Dean’s date doesn’t go smoothly (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Amy interrupts Dean’s date

Over on the Square tonight, Denzel suggests that he and Amy go out on a date night as he’s aware he’s been distant recently. Amy’s delighted with the idea and agrees to take Denzel up on his offer.

However, she’s disheartened when he lets her down to go to a gym session instead of spending time with her, ruining the plans that he suggested in the first place.

Later on, seeing Dean on a first date with Fern, Amy heads towards the pair outside of Walford East. She’s livid and worried for Fern and decides to take action.

It isn’t long before she interrupts their cosy chat and tells Fern all about Dean’s history. Will this ruin Dean’s chances with Fern though? Will Fern believe Amy? Or, will she stick by Dean’s side?

