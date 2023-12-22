EastEnders spoilers tonight: Jack makes a dangerous decision

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Friday, December 22), Jack makes a decision that he might end up regretting after speaking to Stacey.

After trying to save his marriage to Denise, Jack then speaks to Stacey about his relationship.

But, what decision will Jack choose to make and what impact will this have in EastEnders spoilers?

What will Jack’s decision mean? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jack has a choice to make

Last night (Thursday, December 21), Jack came to visit Stacey and told her that it looked as though Eve was dead.

Later on, he returned and was stunned to find out that Eve was actually alive and had framed Nish and Ravi for her murder.

Stacey begged him not to tell the police as it would mean that Eve and Suki’s lives would be on the line.

Tonight, Jack tries to make up with Denise but she’s not in the forgiving mood after he blackmailed her.

As Stacey tries to get involved in Jack’s issues with Denise, Jack makes a dangerous decision. But, what does he do?

Howie steps in to save the day (Credit: BBC)

Kim’s singing dreams are crushed

On the day of the Walford carol concert, Kim’s dreams are ruined when she loses her voice.

However, after being motivated by Patrick, Howie decides to take Kim’s place as the show must go on with or without Kim.

‘The Six’ all stand and watch the carol concert whilst battling with their own personal struggles. But, will one of them spiral out of control?

Jay receives a message from Lola (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Jay hears from Lola

Preparing for his first Christmas without wife Lola, Jay is taken aback when Honey gives him a recorded message from her.

He’s then left in surprise by what he hears. But, what does the message say? And, how will Jay get through his first Christmas without his late wife?

