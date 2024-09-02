EastEnders spoilers tonight: Dean’s trial begins – but Linda bottles it

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, September 2), ‘The Six’ are placed under huge pressure as they are forced to face Dean in court – but will Linda be able to face him?

Meanwhile, Lily is unhappy with Stacey after failing to make plans for Charli’s first birthday party.

All this and more in tonight’s EastEnders spoilers.

‘The Six ‘are facing Dean in court (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: The trial begins

The Square is tense as the morning of the trial arrives. Bernie corners Sharon once again, leaving Sharon to insist her innocence before they appear in court.

Shortly after, Linda arrives at No.43 to show support for Sharon before they both make their way the New Walford Crown Court.

However the friends are interrupted by Phil and Albie, who are making their way over to his first day at school.

Sharon is distraught that she is missing such a momentous day and expresses her concern to Linda, who quickly becomes even more anxious.

Phil steps in and reassures the pair that they’ll be completely fine.

Later, Sharon finds Suki and Kathy and asks them to check in on Linda before she testifies so the women can stand in unity.

Will they hold themselves together?

Sharon crumbles under a cross-examination in court (Credit: BBC)

Linda walks out

Sharon faces trouble as she hesitates during her witness statement in court. Dean faces her down and his team brings up information from her past.

She is not expecting the intense cross-examination and the situation quickly escalates. Could this have bad repercussions for her and the rest of ‘The Six?’

Linda can’t cope with the tension and decides to flee from the courtroom before giving her witness statement.

Up in the stands, Sharon feels worried that Linda’s exit could look like an admission of guilt…

Will ‘The Six’ be able to keep their cool? (Credit: BBC)

Stacey cracks

Elsewhere at No.31, Mo takes Stacey to the side and gives her some pearls of wisdom ahead of her appearance in court.

While the advice helps, Stacey can’t help but be consumed with guilt after she has a disagreement with Lily.

Mo reminds her that she’s forgotten to help Lily plan Charli’s first birthday party as she previously promised.

Feeling tense from her disagreement, Stacey heads to court to give her statement.

Will she crack under the pressure?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

