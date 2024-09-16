EastEnders spoilers tonight: Anna decides on an abortion but keeps it a secret from Bobby

In EastEnders spoilers tonight (Monday, September 16), Anna confides in Gina that she isn’t ready to have a baby and instead decides on having an abortion behind Bobby’s back.

Freddie uses Anna’s laptop though and finds out about the abortion, being told by Anna to keep it a secret.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Anna isn’t ready for a baby (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Anna and Freddie keep a secret from Bobby

This evening, Anna makes out to Gina that she’s happy about her pregnancy. However, Gina then notices that she’s avoiding Bobby’s phone calls.

This prompts Anna to admit to her sister that she isn’t ready to have a baby as Gina helps Anna look into her options.

Later on, Freddie uses Anna’s laptop and notices that she’s been searching abortion clinics online.

Anna tells Freddie that he must keeps the a secret as Bobby can never know about the pregnancy. But, will Freddie do as Anna asks?

Barney is concerned for Avani (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Avani dates an older lad

Barney spots Avani hanging around with an older lad called Mason. Concerned, he then tells Mason that Avani is only 15.

18 year old Mason had no idea that Avani was so young, but he kisses her anyway.

Avani then tells Barney to keep quiet about her dating Mason…

Sharon and Elaine clash

Tonight, Sharon and Elaine clash over Linda and recent events. But, can the pair see eye to eye?

Harvey wins a holiday

Harvey wins a holiday to Greece on a radio competition and asks Jean to join him. Can Jean find it in her heart to forgive Harvey? Will she go on holiday with him?

Reiss gets himself in a mess (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Reiss has no choice but to help Teddy

Teddy asks Reiss to take a look at his books and hide his wealth. He doesn’t care if he breaks the law just as long as he does the job.

Reiss doesn’t feel as though he has a choice but to help Teddy out due to the slight issue of his debts…

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!