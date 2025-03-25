EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Vicki and Bex Fowler return ahead of Martin’s funeral

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Vicki and Bex Fowler return to Walford in preparation for Martin’s funeral.

Elsewhere, Peter proposes to Lauren – but it’s not happy news.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 1. Phil goes missing

Sharon panics when a sweet Mother’s Day moment with Zack and Albie turns into chaos as Nigel reveals that Phil’s missing. The police get involved but Phil then shows up and offers an explanation for his whereabouts.

Phil covers for Nigel when he figures out that the misunderstanding was down to Nigel’s dementia. Sharon’s suspicious though, and gets Kathy and Denise to investigate.

During a heartfelt conversation with Sharon, Phil then confesses his true feelings for her. But, will Sharon feel the same?

2. Vicki Fowler’s back

A black cab turns up in Walford and Vicki Fowler steps out of it, quickly reuniting with many Albert Square faces.

Vicki’s back for Martin’s funeral, revealing that she separated from Spencer and has now returned to Walford with new partner Ross and his son, Joel. The truth about Spencer and Vicki’s breakup then comes to light…

Ross encourages Vicki to ask Sharon for money but after a warming chat with her, she feels bad and turns to Ian for help instead.

Vicki lies about her debt and asks Ian for a loan, but Sharon smells something fishy…

And, it’s not long before Vicki and Sharon clash…

3. Bex is back for Martin’s funeral

As Bianca contemplates doing an interview about Reiss with a journalist, Bex also turns up in the Square for Martin’s funeral. She asks Sonia to go with her to the undertakers to sit with Martin but Sonia can’t face it.

The day before Martin’s funeral brings with it a lot of tensions. Ruby’s unimpressed with Stacey going AWOL, while Sonia, Kathy and Bex all head to share tributes to Martin at his coffin.

When Kathy and Bex leave, Sonia crumbles as she shares an emotional moment alone with Martin’s coffin.

4. Joel gets to work on making friends

Lily and Avani smoke weed as they continue to struggle with the challenges life is throwing at them.

Newcomer Joel then gets to know Avani and Tommy in a bid to make friends.

After Tommy is introduced to Joel, he deletes his online chatbot to focus on his friendship with Joel.

Alfie has his doubts about their friendship though…

EastEnders spoilers next week: 5. Peter proposes

Peter reassures Lauren as they prepare to go for their baby scan, before he worries himself about Cindy after Gita phones him to admit that she’s gone AWOL.

Focusing on Cindy, Peter misses the scan which results in Lauren giving him a telling off. Trying to make things up to Lauren, Peter proposes to her. But, Lauren rejects his marriage offer…

Lauren then opens up to both Peter and Kathy about why she can’t marry him.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

