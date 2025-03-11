EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as special Phil mental health unit episode airs

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, a special episode will air that follows the events of Phil Mitchell’s stay in the mental health unit.

Elsewhere, accusations fly as the mystery surrounding Harry’s girlfriend Shireen’s disappearance re-emerges.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Lexi fears for Phil

Billy continues to hide the truth about Phil’s depression and stay at the mental health unit from Lexi, despite Honey thinking it’s a bad idea.

Nigel almost puts his foot in it with Lexi, much to Billy’s annoyance, before later seeing Lexi reading one of the letters he wrote to his family on the night he planned to end his own life.

In a moment of confusion, Nigel mixes Lexi up with Clare. Lexi’s startled and shares her concerns with Billy that Phil might be dead.

Billy’s adamant Nigel was behind Lexi’s upset and goes to confront him. Meanwhile, Callum prepares to tell Lexi the truth about where Phil is.

Peace seems to be restored though and Lexi is filled in on the situation. Linda and Nigel then accompany Billy, Lexi and Callum to visit Phil at the mental health unit.

EastEnders spoilers next week 2. Phil’s special episode

A special episode of the soap will take place which will follow Phil’s time in the mental health unit, spanning from the 20th February to four weeks later in the present day.

The episode starts off with Phil being rather isolated, failing to open up in therapy sessions. However, he soon starts to bond with another patient called Gaz.

Upset that Gaz is leaving the unit, Phil continues to do the inner work he needs to get better. Support worker Yasmin then suggests that Phil’s ready to head back home.

Listening to voicemails from Sharon and Nigel, Phil then discharges himself.

EastEnders spoilers next week 3. Murder accusations fly

On the four year anniversary of Harry’s girlfriend Shireen’s disappearance, Harry’s visited by Shireen’s brother Asad who now believes him to be innocent.

Nicola puts on a vigil at Harry’s Barn for Shireen but Asad then turns up and accuses Teddy of being the one to murder Shireen. Harry then defends his dad as Teddy assures he didn’t kill her.

Once alone though, Harry demands the truth from Teddy. Meanwhile, Nicola meets up with someone called Benji and asks for Shireen’s whereabouts…

Later on, Ravi tips Nicola up about a drug supply at Walford East but Teddy catches her out, making her confess about the dealing.

Scheming Nicola then tries to get between Teddy’s business plans with Junior. But behind Nicola’s back, Teddy agrees to the business deal with Junior, keeping it a secret from his ex wife…

4. Emotions run high as Martin’s funeral draws closer

Jean offers to help Ruby planning Martin’s funeral, but Ruby isn’t keen on Jean’s interference.

Thanks to Kathy’s advice, Jean manages to convince Ruby to let her help out. She then goes to No.45 to thank Kathy.

Things are made awkward for Kathy though when she’s caught in the middle of Ruby and Jean’s differing views over their wishes for the funeral… Elsewhere, Amy and Avani try to help Lily through her grief. But, can they support their friend?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

