EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Ruby Allen causes chaos for Martin

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Martin is in for a shock when he’s informed that Ruby Allen is back – and has given birth to a son he had no idea he had.

After several confrontations, Stacey decides to back him in a tough battle with his ex-girlfriend.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Martin and Ruby have a baby

If there’s one woman who’s sure to shake things up, it’s Ruby Allen. And ,she will not disappoint this week…

Sharon is struggling as she tries to track down Martin and inform him he has a son. Chrissie informed her while she was in prison that Ruby was inside with her before she left to have a baby.

She has a son, and it’s Martin’s.

While Martin is preoccupied trying to keep the Market open, Sharon finally corners him and delivers the shocking news. Safe to say, he is baffled.

Martin heads over to find Stacey and confides in her. She’s not convinced it’s true, but Sharon later produces a birth certificate. Martin wants Ruby’s address to find him.

But there’s no need, Ruby walks through and already starts shouting at Martin. She accuses him of breaking into her home. Sharon is able to set her straight, but Ruby isn’t done yet and drops another bombshell which leaves them all reeling…

What could it be?

Either way, Stacey reassures Martin she’ll always have his back against Ruby.

EastEnders spoilers: 2. George gets a shock

It’s almost wedding time for George and Elaine – but in typical soap-fashion it’s not smooth sailing.

George gathers his stags and they all head over to the Boxing Den to celebrate his last night of freedom.

But things go wrong, when Junior winds up a very drunk Ian. They exchange harsh words about Cindy and George steps in to stand up for his son.

The day after, George arranges a special gift for Elaine while Alfie sells energy drinks in a stall at the Minute Mart.

But as he gives it to her, he realises Elaine wants a pre-nuptial agreement. George is shocked, as most of the arrangements took place behind his back.

3. Elaine’s drag queen surprise

The party is not just for George, as Elaine arranges her hen do at The Vic. After some encouragement from Anna, a reluctant Elaine agrees to invite Cindy to the festivities.

Later on, Johnny reveals his big surprise to Elaine and tells her he’s got a drag queen coming.

While the crowd is excited, Elaine acts weirdly when the queen arrives. Linda and Johnny try to question her reaction, but she refuses to speak.

Eventually, after a few ambushes from Linda, she reveals the truth. What could it be?

Whatever it is, the reaction seems to have put in motion a strange reaction, where Elaine asks Johnny to draft out a nuptial agreement for her and George…

4. Lauren’s suffering

Despite it being months after the club crush at Peggy’s, Lauren isn’t getting any better. Still in extreme pain, she starts off the week by taking it out on Peter and later Louie by snapping at them.

Once she realises what’s happened, she cries and says she’s booked an appointment with the GP.

There, they tell her she needs to stop her painkillers and then refuse to give her another prescription.

Seeking advice, Lauren and Anna discuss her recent pains and Anna suggests she could be pregnant. Feeling unsure, Lauren takes a test in The Vic toilets.

It comes back positive.

Is Lauren ready for this step?

EastEnders spoilers: 5. Cindy warns Junior

It appears these two can’t stay away, and feeling frustrated, Cindy gives Junior some harsh words.

She tells him to back off, despite their prior arrangement.

She tells him to stop playing games and tells him off for the row with Ian on George’s stag do.

Will he listen before it’s too late?

6. Jean’s big investment

Still delighted from the news of her pension money, Jean is thinking about her options.

She gets a call from a company who give her an opportunity for investment. Jean gets more information, and feels intrigued.

Later in the week, she makes a decision.

What could it be?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

