EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Reiss and Bianca have Bonfire Night showdown

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Reiss and Bianca have a huge showdown on Bonfire Night as tensions escalate over Sonia.

Elsewhere, Kat and Alfie get closer as social services get involved with the latest Tommy situation.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

EastEnders spoilers: 1. Bianca and Reiss clash

Things heat up as Reiss finally arrives home at No.25, only to find a frustrated Bianca inside.

Things get worse for him when excited Teddy reveals that his PI friend has CCTV… It’s from a warehouse near Debbie’s care home. Could this be the evidence the police need?

Bianca demands to come to see the footage, but Reiss manages to give her the slip and heads to the warehouse with Teddy and watches the footage alone.

He’s stunned by what he sees and sneaks out with the flash drive, as angry Teddy tells Bianca that Reiss did a runner.

Storming over to No.25, Bianca bangs on the door, demanding answers from Reiss. He’s so terrified he’s locked himself inside.

Nothing can stop a determined Bianca and she corners him at the café with Martin and demands answers.

Things aren’t sure to go well, however, Bianca is given fresh hope when Teddy hands her the other copy of the footage.

At The Vic, Reiss tells a sneaky lie to Teddy prompting Teddy to admit Bianca has another copy and is about to watch it.

Reiss races to No.25, but will he get there in time?

Reiss and Bianca are set to have a huge bonfire night showdown, which has huge consequences for them both… is it time to free Sonia?

2. Kat’s social battle

Kat and Alfie’s battles with social services are still in full swing, and Kat is nervous ahead of her latest meeting about Tommy.

She continues to blank Stacey and Jean. Alfie, however, wants to get things back on track.

He begs Stacey to call a truce and tells a fib to get Kat to meet the Slaters at The Vic.

When she arrives, Kat is furious to have been hoodwinked, but Alfie gives an impassioned speech and they finally reconcile.

After Kat tells Alfie she’s grateful, Freddie notes how insane their chemistry is. And, Alfie admits he still has feelings for Kat. No surprises there…

Alfie is struggling to admit his feelings and Ian gives Alfie some advice about how to approach the awkward situation he’s in with Kat.

At the social services meeting, Kat is devastated by how cold Tommy is towards her and fears they’ll never get their boy back. But the social worker is positive. Alfie even suggests they want him back for Christmas, and shares a moment with Tommy.

The meeting ends positively and back at the flat, grateful Kat surprises Alfie with a kiss.

Kat goes to get Stacey’s take on the confusing situation between her and Alfie, while he seeks counsel from Ian and Freddie. Could they be getting back together?

EastEnders spoilers: 3. Panesars vs Mitchells

After a stay with his mum, Barney is back and makes it clear he’s still annoyed with Teddy and Harry.

Feeling sad, Teddy makes a plan on how to win Barney around and make him proud to be a Mitchell.

Teddy reveals to Harry that he intends to buy Peggy’s and become a respectable Walford businessman, he hopes this will impress Barney.

But he thinks there’s something more. and he tasks Harry with finding out what went on when Barney visited their mum.

But Harry is too heavy-handed as usual, and leaves Barney even more isolated and Teddy in despair.

4. Harry tricks Jack

Elsewhere, Penny is hurt by Jack’s dismissive reaction to the news she’s received her court summons.

She asks Harry to help her punish him by turning up the pressure on her dad.

Harry steps up to the task and tells Jack he’s got a job for him.

Although Jack angrily declines, Harry reminds him that if he doesn’t collect a stolen motor as instructed, he’ll destroy Jack’s career and put him behind bars.

However, Jack is in a dire situation as he realises that the dodgy job clashes with Amy’s physio appointment following her club crush trauma.

He decides to prioritise Amy, but luckily makes it back just in time to do the car job.

Lurking nearby, Harry takes photos of Jack picking up the dodgy motor. Will he send them to the police?

Back in the Square, Jack is distracted by a text from Harry. He then drives into the back of Reiss’ car, causing damage to the stolen motor. Could he get caught?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

