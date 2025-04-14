EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Phil uncovers Nigel death plans

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Phil panics as he finds out Nigel’s plan to end his own life if his memory worsens.

Elsewhere, Nicola realises it’s a race against time if she wants Shireen’s death to remain a secret.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Nigel makes an upsetting decision

This Easter, the Square egg hunt sees Nigel dress up as the Easter bunny to prove himself to an overprotective Phil.

Harvey and Nigel soon argue though when Nigel confuses Hope for Clare. Phil then opens up to Harvey and Jean about Nigel’s dementia.

Later on, Phil stumbles upon a worrying discovery as he realises that Nigel plans on ending his own life if his memory loss worsens.

Nigel tries to explain himself to Phil but he doesn’t want to listen, with Nigel then opening up about his dementia to Jean.

Phil then chats to Linda who advises him to support Nigel through his dementia journey.

Phil listens to Linda and goes to speak to Nigel, upset when he finds a goodbye letter as Nigel plans to leave Walford. Phil and Nigel reunite as he convinces Nigel to stick around, talking him out of ending his life.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 2. Kojo has a new opportunity

Teddy updates the Knights about their move home to The Vic, but Kojo isn’t keen about moving back.

Kojo admits that he wants to live alone, with Gina trying to support him in the idea. Trying to prove a point, Kojo then bags himself a trial shift at The Arches.

The trial shift is a success and Kojo gets himself a permanent job working with Harry, as well as an invite to Nicola’s party.

EastEnders spoilers next week: 3. Nicola recruits Ravi

Zack’s disheartened when Barney refuses his offer to help with Tommy and Joel, with the situation soon escalating for the worst.

Later on, Nicola offers Ravi £10k for a job. But, what is it and will he accept?

4. Avani and Barney make amends

Priya tells Avani that she should be spending time with her friends, with Avani then having lunch with Barney.

After making amends, Barney then invites Avani to his mum’s party.

5. Nicola means business

Teddy’s forced to tell Nicola all about his business deal with Junior after Nicola overhears. Nicola’s not happy when Teddy continues with the plans, recruiting Ross to help with the build.

Nicola panics when she realises that the location of the build is at Paradise Park – the place where Shireen’s body is buried. Finding out that the build will start this week, Nicola meets up with Benji.

On Nicola’s birthday, her family put all their efforts into the celebrations but Nicola’s got other things on her mind.

She then lies to her son Harry at The Arches and uses a customer’s van for a job…

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

