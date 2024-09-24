EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Pastor Clayton returns and corners Yolande

Here are 6 dramatic EastEnders spoilers for next week, including a shocking death, a steamy affair, and concern for a resident’s mental state. Don’t go anywhere!

1. Pastor Clayton returns

At No.20, Yolande rather cautious about participating in the Harvest Festival event at her old church group but Patrick tries to chivvy her on.

However, the pair are interrupted by DS Amartey who arrives and reveals that another woman has come forward in the Pastor Clayton case.

Later on, Yolande later heads to the Community Centre, but her good spirits are soon soured when Pastor Clayton’s wife, Stella, arrives and requests that Yolande drops her charges.

Yolande stands up for herself but soon comes face to face with Pastor Clayton as he turns up at her doorstep when she returns home, barging his way in.

Patrick, Howie, and Kim are at the pub, meaning that Yolande is completely alone. The Pastor tries to get Yolande to drop her charges, but Yolande remains strong in defending herself.

Saving the day, Denzel turns up and comes to Yolande’s rescue. After an eventful day… the police then turn up and inform Yolande that Pastor Clayton has died by suicide.

EastEnders spoilers: 2. Bianca rumbles Reiss’ plans

Bianca continues her plan to get Sonia out of prison, noticing Reiss with a mysterious letter. She’s desperate to find out what it says.

Kat warns Bianca to be careful. She agrees with Kat, but decides to continue her mission. Debbie’s parents later arrive with a solicitor to read the contents of their daughter’s will. Whilst everyone’s distracted, Bianca takes the letter Reiss was hiding.

Even though she’s told to leave, Bianca stays to listen to Debbie’s shocking requests in her will…

3. Reiss gets recorded

Bianca decides to track down Debbie’s parents and speaks to them about Reiss’ marriage to Debbie.

Bianca sets out to share what she’s found out with Kat, but Kat suggests she should see a GP to speak about her seemingly obsessive thoughts. Freddie also shares his concerns for Bianca.

Still wanting to get evidence against Reiss, Bianca borrows a microphone Freddie uses for birdwatching. She plants it in No.25 so she can record a confession from Reiss.

Bianca supplies him with alcohol and Reiss starts to loosen up, before they’re rudely interrupted by another Walford resident…

EastEnders spoilers: 4. Freddie and Anna reconcile

Cindy supports her daughter and encourages her to pursue her feelings for Freddie. Anna decides to continue her friendship with Freddie though as they both decide on another bird watching session together.

Freddie and Anna arrive back at The Vic after an afternoon of bird watching, but it’s clear that Ian’s not happy with the situation. Cindy’s fuming with Ian’s audacity.

EastEnders spoilers: 5. Cindy meets up with Junior

After this, Cindy ups and leaves – with Junior clearly being the main thing on her mind.

Back at No.45, it’s clear Cindy isn’t going to forgive Ian anytime soon, instead making up excuses so that she can have some fun time with Junior.

With Cindy and Junior at Beale’s Eels, they’re unaware that Ian is on his way. Junior creates a plan to spend more alone time with Cindy, heading off to a hotel with her.

However, later on, Junior asks Cindy for lunch. She rejects his offer though, leaving him wounded.

6. Tommy’s troubles

Kat and Alfie continue to struggle with Tommy. As Tommy ditches school, Kat isn’t happy with Alfie’s lenient parenting approach.

Trying to make thins up to Kat, Alfie closes the bookies early to have a heart-to-heart. However, things don’t quite go to plan and Alfie ends up losing his job.

Perhaps feeling guilty, Tommy acts the nice guy in front of his parents, but something seems to be off. Later on, Tommy helps Alfie find a new job for the manager of the Minute Mart, but Alfie gets an unexpected surprise at the interview.

Alfie has a big decision to make when Kat tries to convince Alfie to take the job.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!