EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as the Panesars plot against the Mitchells

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, the Panesars and Mitchells battle it out as Avani and Barney’s friendship is thrown into the centre of the chaos.

Elsewhere, Penny wants to get her own back on Jack. But, will her plan work?

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. EastEnders spoilers: Avani gets hurt

Avani’s love life is due to be the topic of conversation next week as Nugget catches her texting a mysterious boy. Feeling embarrassed, she begs him to keep quiet.

Ever the loyal brother, he does. But it’s doesn’t last for long…

After she spends way too long on her phone and it’s clear she’s messaging a boy, Ravi confiscates it. The protective father is not happy and plans to figure out the truth.

He enlists Priya to try and get into it to read her messages.

She tells him there’s nothing to worry about as Avani has told her in confidence that she’s going out with Barney, who they both know.

Believing her, Ravi decides not to go through her messages and later gives it back to Avani.

Things are about to take a turn for the worse for the teen…

Avani secretly heads off to meet Mason. Things get heated and Avani tells him she won’t sleep with him.

He tells her to leave, which leaves her with a busted lip. Could Mason have done this before?

Elsewhere, Ravi and Priya share a charged moment at Walford East before an upset Avani arrives back on the Square where she’s spotted by Ravi.

She’s visibly distressed. Avani covers but Ravi is convinced Barney is to blame and decides to teach him a lesson…

2. Penny blackmails Jack

Still reeling from his harsh comments and weeks of bickering, Penny decides to get her own back on Jack.

She and Harry team up and try to find good blackmail material in order to target him.

Teddy and his family aren’t too keen on the copper, after all…

However, the copper is not easily intimidated. Jack heads to the Arches to demand answers.

Harry tells Jack to agree to his blackmail terms by the end of the week, or there will be consequences…

Later, Jack reveals a worrying discovery to Penny. Something that is sure to put his career in in jeopardy.

Could this change her mind?

It appears so, as she confronts Harry later on in the week and seems to start regretting their plan.

But this only angers Harry…

Feeling defeated, Jack agrees to turn a blind eye, but could this secret eventually come out?

3. EastEnders spoilers: The Panesars vs the Mitchells

This week is tough, with a new family feud breaking out between the Panesars and Mitchells.

Following what happened to Avani and her supposed relationship with Barney, Teddy and Ravi come to blows as Ravi decides to make a spectacle of Barney.

He has to get there first, however, with the rest of the family also keen to get involved…

Feeling stressed, Avani races to the scene and forces Ravi to give up on his plans.

Outside the café, Teddy and Ravi square up to each other as the police arrive.

Feeling hurt, back at No.1, Teddy calls Harry with a plan to hit back at Ravi.

Later, Teddy attempts to make an alienated Barney feel more included in the family – but his efforts fall flat and Barney makes a decision…

After some regrouping, the Panesars try to plan their next move to get their own back…

They debate the best way to take their revenge on the Mitchells.

However, Suki intervenes insisting she doesn’t want to see any more of her family behind bars.

Taking the lead, Nish concludes he and Suki will reach out to Teddy and put things right…

The pair meet up with him in the café. But will things go to plan?

Later, Harry is intrigued when he hears Barney on the phone, but he and Teddy are worried by what they discover…

Sounds like a new family feud is settling into place.

4. Alfie comes home

Alfie startles his family as he arrives home from Birmingham early. Especially Tommy and Kat, who are still tense.

Kat tries to hide her new cheek injury, but Alfie notices straight away.

She lies and tells him she got it after a boozy night out with Stacey, but Alfie soon discovers she’s lying after speaking with Stacey in The Vic.

Later, at No.5, Kat fumes at Tommy for using her credit card without her permission, having already lied to Alfie about his actions.

But the pair don’t realise Alfie has been listening and proceeds to demand answers…

After tough questioning, Kat finally admits it was Tommy who had hurt her.

How will Alfie react?

5. EastEnders spoilers: The Slaters have a problem

Deciding it’s time for family time, the Moons sit down with Freddie for a meal together.

However, Tommy’s bad behaviour follows him.

A confrontation breaks out between Tommy and Freddie, which quickly escalates.

How will the Slaters react to the fight? Will Kat and Alfie admit they’re struggling?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.