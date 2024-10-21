EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Nish finally learns the secret of The Six

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, it looks as though Nish Panesar is finally onto The Six – and he’s determined to make them suffer for the events of Christmas. But what torment does Nish have planned?

Elsewhere, as the residents of Walford celebrate Halloween, a misunderstanding between Jean and Kojo leaves Harvey turning to Kathy for advice. And, in the wake of last week’s events, Alfie comforts Kat.

All this and more in our EastEnders spoilers for next week.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Nish is onto The Six

Nish grows suspicious of The Six after hearing a secret chat between Kathy and Kat. He’s onto their secret meeting, as they try to remember their statements from Christmas.

While Nish is convinced that the women are up to something, they continue to insist that they have nothing to hide. He goes with them to the police station, where they are all interviewed by DCI Arthurs over the events of Christmas.

Nish asks Suki to gather the women (Credit: BBC)

Later, he pays a visit to Suki, convinced that she is hiding something. She is left reeling when he confronts her over the truth, and forces her to invite the other women over under false pretences.

As Suki attempts to take matters into her own hands, she sends the other women home. However, it quickly becomes apparent that Nish cannot be easily bought. Rejecting Stacey’s calls, Suki prepares for Nish to move back into the house.

2. Nish’s trick or treat

As the residents of Walford prepare to celebrate Halloween at The Vic, trouble is brewing. Denise arrives to speak to Linda about Nish.

And, as The Vic closes after an eventful evening, The Six anxiously await their fate…

3. EastEnders spoilers continued: Jean feels guilty as Alfie tries to comfort Kat

Jean struggles with her guilt over calling social services on Tommy. Stacey convinces her to remain silent, but her shame intensifies after witnessing a tense conversation between Alfie, Kat and Bianca on the Square.

Alfie reassures her that she did the right thing, but it all gets too much for her when Elaine probes for gossip – causing Jean to accidentally offend Kojo. Later, a meeting between Kat and Alfie in the Minute Mart is awkward, but he soon comforts her and they head to The Vic together.

4. Harvey turns to Kathy

Harvey tries to cook Jean dinner on Kathy’s advice – but Jean eats with Kojo at The Vic instead, in an attempt to apologise. After waiting in vain for Jean to return home, he heads over to speak to Kathy.

After Kojo puts the situation right, Stacey convinces Jean to go easy on Harvey. The pair reconcile when she makes a gesture. Kojo then arrives with a gift for Jean, and Harvey pays another visit to Kathy while she’s distracted.

5. Avani struggles

In spite of her brave face, Avani remains shaken by the events of last week. Trying to make sense of things, she asks some difficult questions of Nish.

6. More EastEnders spoilers: Bad news for the market

Martin is shocked when Honey and Billy tell him that the market is at risk of redevelopment. Martin, Honey and Billy hold a crisis meeting with the market traders as they discuss the potential shut down of the market and the Square Gardens.

Ian arrives on the scene, and reveals the council’s plan. The punters then learn that Junior has been given the contract for the redevelopment job.

