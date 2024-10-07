EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Junior threatens to expose Cindy affair

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Junior threatens to tell everyone about his affair with Cindy – and she’s not impressed.

Elsewhere, the club crush drama causes trouble for Chelsea.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Junior threatens to expose the affair

The affair between Cindy and Junior looks close to breaking after Cindy tries to avoid him following her engagement to Ian.

Junior is still reeling from the news and calls her multiple times – to no avail.

Feeling lost, he storms into Beale’s Eels to confront her, but she tells him the affair is over and he needs to leave.

In The Vic, Junior snaps at Peter after he discussed the exciting engagement, and later heads to the café.

His rebound mind is on and he asks Priya to join him for a drink.

However, it doesn’t go to plan as Priya abruptly ends her drinks with Junior after realising he isn’t interested, as a vindicated Cindy watches on.

Later on, a worried Cindy watches as Junior approaches and talks to Ian in the pub. It’s clear he wants to play a few games…

Wanting to get the upper hand, Cindy joins Junior for a drink after he invites Peter out.

But, things quickly take a turn for the worse…

EastEnders spoilers: 2. Chelsea’s crush nightmare

Denise and Jack seem to be getting back on track, with Kim and Howie encouraging her to rekindle her relationship with him.

One person is not happy about the arrangement – Chelsea.

Back at No.20, Chelsea rails at her mum to keep her distance from Jack, lest he finds out she was behind the club crush and she gets in trouble with the police.

The repercussions across the Square are still being felt, with Lauren continuing to struggle with her recovery.

At the hospital, Amy gets upset as her recovery is going slower than she originally planned. Penny, who accompanied her, tries to comfort her but an argument ensues.

Later Penny makes the decision to leave Walford, and arrives at No.27 as Jack and Denise try to buoy Amy up.

However, things quickly heat up in the Branning household, as they often do. In the middle of a bust up, Denise finally drops the bomb that Chelsea was behind the crush.

Later on, an emotional Chelsea prepares to hand herself in after being confronted by Amy, Lauren, Penny and Jack, but will she make it?

3. Panesar problems

Nish continues to feel disgusted as Even and Suki talk about their engagement loudly and in front of him.

He hopes to break them up still, and concocts a plan that’s sure to develop a rift between the couple…

Nish summons Vinny and asks him to speak to Habiba to arrange for Tye to visit the Square.

Unaware of his plans, Eve and Suki dress up and enjoy their engagement party. Suki is touched when Vinny reveals that Nish has arranged for grandson Tye to visit.

Later on, she decides to invite Nish as per the request of Nugget and Avani and he, surprisingly, accepts.

Nish momentarily lets go while enjoying family time – but it’s short lived.

He overhears a conversation between Suki and Eve about bringing Nish down, which leads him to make a mysterious phone call…

What could it contain?

EastEnders spoilers: 4. Eve escapes the Square

In a last-minute decision to visit her family, Eve announces she’d heading to Yorkshire.

She tries to ask Suki to accompany her, but Suki decides to stay with her family.

This doesn’t seem to be her own decision, however, after Nish put his two pence in.

Suki stays to spend time with Tye.

Later, Eve softens after talking to Stacey, and calls to apologise to Suki but it’s clear that Nish is not happy at her intrusion in their family time…

EastEnders spoilers: 5. Teddy’s making moves

Teddy has his eyes set on Sharon and spends the week trying different methods to catch her attention.

He first tries to impress her by helping Kathy with Suki and Eve’s engagement party plans at the eleventh hour.

Later on, he asks Sharon on a date, but she rejects his offer.

Straight after, Kathy loosens her up and convinces her to give Teddy a chance…

Feeling more positive, she finds him for a conversation. Things don’t go to plan when Harry puts his foot in it.

Harry vows to make things right by setting up a date between the pair at The Arches. Teddy rails at Harry for being deceptive, but Sharon had already cottoned on to the plans and decides to attend anyway, much to Teddy’s surprise.

Sharon asks Teddy for a drink, but he bails to look after Barney…

Could a new romance be on the horizon?

6. Avani takes the next step

The young love between Avani and Mason appears to be growing after they share a kiss at The Arches, but Avani bolts after she thinks Mason wants more.

Later, Avani confides in Lily at McClunky’s, who tries to convince her not to sleep with him.

Little do they know, but they are being listened into by Tommy from another table.

Later, Teddy invites Avani to No.1 to play video games with Barney which she accepts, but their games are interrupted when Priya arrives and demands answers

She heard the whole situation from Tommy, who was happy to report back.

7. Jean and Harvey make up

After a lovely break away, Jean returns from Greece with Stacey.

However, she’s not feeling too refreshed after she shares a frosty exchange with Harvey.

She manages to corner Teddy with Mo and they convince him to give them a cleaning job.

But it’s clear Jean still looks to him for advice, after she spills her worries to him later on.

She’s heard differing events about Tommy’s behaviour from the mother and son, and shares her thoughts with Harvey.

Lending his ear as usual, the conversation soon diverts to their relationship.

The pair agree to try again.

8. Kathy warns Suki

Elsewhere, Kathy is shocked to see Nish and Suki playing happy families in the café with grandson Tye, and she later questions Suki on whether Nish can be trusted…

Could there be another element in ‘The Six’s’ story coming soon?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One