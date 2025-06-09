EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Joel is reported for sexual assault

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Joel is reported for sexually assaulting a woman on the train called Isla.

Elsewhere, Elaine is reckless with her money.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

1. Elaine’s out to splash the cash

Elaine enjoys a party at The Vic and tells everyone the Prosecco is on the house, annoying Linda.

With the drinks flowing, Elaine then books Priya on a single’s cruise and tells her she can pay her back later on…

Linda’s not happy when £5000 comes out of the business account.

Elaine then wakes up with a hangover, and after being given a talking to by Phil, Elaine realises she’s not been supporting Linda. But, when she talks to her about it, Linda brushes her problems off.

2. Phil strives to help struggling Linda

Phil and Nigel Bates head into The Vic for a drink and realise that Linda’s struggling running the bar alone..

Phil tries to relieve some of Linda’s pressure, talking to Elaine about how Linda’s been feeling.

3. Jean’s not impressed

With the press covering Kat, Alfie and Harvey’s wedding business, Jean’s devastated to see that Kathy’s been referred to as Mrs Monroe.

Jean then attempts to destroy the limo business but Alfie realises what she’s about to do and tries to stop her.

Alfie promises to support Jean through her breakup.

EastEnders spoilers next week 4. Joel’s condemned

On the tube, Tommy Moon innocently films Joel but doesn’t know what he’s planning to do. Joel then pretends to fall on another passenger – Isla – and touches her inappropriately.

Tommy’s sickened by Joel’s behaviour as Isla reports Joel at the station. Joel’s then stopped by the staff as Ross and Vicki turn up to witness the scene.

Vicki comforts Isla and supports her decision to report Joel. She then gives out her number in case Isla wants to get in touch again.

EastEnders spoilers next week 5. Kat talks to Tommy

Kat stresses over Joel’s influence on Tommy and tries to find Alfie so that they can discuss the matter properly.

But with Kat unable to get Alfie to understand the importance of the situation, Alfie then shocks her by telling her he needs to go to see Spencer Moon in Australia who is struggling.

Tommy could do with some support though as Vicki visits him and threatens to implicate him in what Joel did unless he keeps his mouth zipped.

6. Vicki takes action

Ross worries about Joel’s future as he continues to lie to his dad about the incident with Isla.

Vicki then offers Isla money not to take further action, telling her she’ll make sure Joel doesn’t behave in such a way again…

Read more: 7 EastEnders theories on who the new Vic owners could be as soap post pub auction sign ‘clue’ on social media

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!