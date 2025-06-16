EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Joel and Denzel put lives on the line

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Joel and Denzel put multiple young lives on the line as they leave drinks unattended.

Elsewhere, Patrick celebrates his 85th birthday in style.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers.

EastEnders spoilers next week 1. Phil’s concerns for Nigel

Phil worries when Nigel goes out barefoot and turns the kitchen into chaos.

Having an altercation involving a pot of boiling water, Phil ends up getting injured.

Kat then notices something is wrong as Phil confides in her about the severity of Nigel’s dementia.

Phil refuses to take Kat’s advice about arranging extra care for Nigel though.

Later on, Nigel helps Lexi out with school work but is upset when talking about that past. With Nigel confusing Lexi for Clare, Phil worries. But, does Phil need to look after himself too?

2. Elaine’s angered

Elaine agrees for Patrick’s birthday party to be held in The Vic, but leaves an overwhelmed Linda to run things. She’s not happy though when George steps in to help out.

George then tells Elaine that his solicitor reckons he’s got a claim on The Vic…

With Elaine having a lot on her mind, a disaster happens as Linda blames her for being responsible…

3. Patrick’s party

Yolande prepares for Patrick’s 85th birthday party as she asks Jean to distract Patrick to throw him off the scent.

After giving Jean Slater some advice on her situation with Kat, Patrick heads to his party and is thrilled. Elaine’s pulled out all of the stops, but it’s not everyone’s cup of tea.

EastEnders spoilers next week 4. Teens cause trouble

Yolande tells Denzel that he can invite a few friends over while he babysits the kids for the evening. Jean’s happy to see Tommy’s been invited.

Joel also wants an invite, having become interested in Amy, but Denzel tells him he’s not welcome.

At Denzel’s gathering, he tells the kids to go and watch a movie while he allows Joel to come in with some alcohol.

Heading off to The Vic with Joel, Denzel’s pleased when Elaine Peacock lets them have a glass of punch each.

The lads want more than one glass though as steal some jugs to take back home.

But, Raymond and the twins end up drinking the punch when Joel and Denzel aren’t looking. With the kids being taken to hospital, Denise and Kat blame Elaine for serving the lads to start with.

EastEnders spoilers next week 5. Jean and Kat clash

Kat tries to share her concerns over Alfie with Jean, but Jean’s not ready to be a friend right now after feeling betrayed over her going into business with Kathy and Harvey.

Jean then wonders why Kat is spending so much time at Phil’s, with Kat telling her she’s just helping a friend out.

6. Nicola wants to celebrate

With Barney failing his chemistry exam, Nicola and Teddy are worried. Nicola then comes up with the idea of bring back the old family tradition of ‘half Christmas.’

Zack’s stunned when Harry invites him to the celebration, telling him that Barney wants him there.

Teddy and Nicola soon row though, causing Nicola to trash all of the decorations. She manages to sort the mess out though and gets into the spirit. But, then Zack arrives…

Harry’s pleased when Nicola throws Zack out, but Teddy tells Barney that he won’t stop him from getting to know Zack if he wants to. With tensions high, Nicola then leans on George as they bond over their break-ups…

7. Bernie is suspicious

Felix wants Bernie to be on board with his and Johnny’s relationship, with Denise worrying that Keanu’s murder could come back to haunt them if Johnny doesn’t get Bernie on side.

Vicki then goes over the Panesar accounts and raises something odd with Bernie, but Bernie tells her there’s nothing to worry about.

Ross then advises Vicki to speak to Ravi about the accounts, but she’s confused when he isn’t clued up on them.

After Ravi shows off his new car to Priya, he then joins Suki in confronting Bernie over the irregularities in the accounts. What’s going on?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

