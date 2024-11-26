EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Eve and Suki reunite during Walford festivities

Next week’s EastEnders spoilers see the festive period begin in Walford, but it’s not long before drama ensues. Ian’s bitten off more than he can chew with the Christmas Lights switch-on, but that turns out to be the least of his worries as he discovers a jewellery box in Cindy’s pocket.

Meanwhile, Eve returns to Albert Square. She has a big plan in mind to help get back in Suki’s good books. Also, Jean’s devastated to learn she’s been scammed, while Big Mo hatches a plan to help the market traders.

It’s all happening in EastEnders.

Will the affair become public knowledge? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 1. Cindy’s in trouble

Following another steamy meet up with Junior, Cindy discovers Kojo is being woken from his coma. She later heads to the hospital to see him.

Later in the week, Cindy tells Junior that Kojo knows about their affair. She begs him to help keep Kojo quiet, leading to Junior visiting his uncle in the hospital.

What will Kojo do?

The Albert Square residents get in the festive spirit (Credit: BBC)

2. A festive disaster for Ian

Christmas has started in Albert Square, with the Walford Christmas lights switch-on marking the beginning of the festivities.

Ian takes charge of the event and enlists Cindy to help him prepare. However, it soon becomes clear that Ian has bitten off more than he can chew. He begins to suffer with chest pains, prompting Kathy to call him an ambulance.

Doctors tell Ian he needs to take it easy going forward, while Kathy insists Cindy is to blame for the stress he’s experiencing. Despite his mum’s words, Ian decides not to tell Cindy about his hospital dash.

Eve makes a grand gesture (Credit: BBC)

3. Eve’s back

Upon her return from Brighton, Eve makes amends with Stacey. As the pair settle their differences, Stacey encourages Eve to chat to Suki.

Over at No 41, Suki and Eve share a tense exchange, leading to Eve storming out. Following another heart-to-heart with Stacey, Eve comes up with a bold plan…

The couple reunite (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 4. Suki and Eve reunite

Eve’s plan clearly works, as she and Suki later reunite at the Christmas lights switch-on. The happy couple agree to get their wedding plans back on track.

Will Eve and Suki finally be happy? Or is there more drama to come?

Jean is feeling helpless as she realises she’s been scammed (Credit: BBC)

5. Jean’s scam nightmare

Stacey convinces Jean to report her scam ordeal to the police. However, Jean feels helpless as she takes in the reality of the situation.

Later, Jean is relieved when a solicitor tells her they can get her money back. Meanwhile, Stacey is worried about her mum’s situation and asks Jack to look into it.

What will Jack find?

Is their secret safe? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 6. Cindy and Junior rumbled?

Cindy and Junior’s affair continues to heat up and they meet up at his flat for a steamy evening together. However, Cindy makes her excuses to leave after Junior presents her with a gift.

It’s not long before Ian discovers a jewellery box in Cindy’s pocket.

Will he realise what Cindy’s been up to behind his back?

Things take a turn during Teddy and Sharon’s date… (Credit: BBC)

7. Teddy’s date night

It’s taken him a while, but Teddy finally gets his date night with Sharon. Things don’t run smooth for the pair however, and Sharon later asks Teddy to leave.

It seems Sharon later has second thoughts though, as she invites Teddy back to hers. Meanwhile, Nicola is seething over the pair’s blossoming romance…

Big Mo has a bright idea (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: 8. Mo’s market plan

With the market traders still reeling from the plans to close the market, Big Mo hatches a plan. After a chat with Harvey, she think up a money-making idea to help out.

Later in the week, Mo employs Kim to the PR scheme and convinces Nicola to sponsor it.

What has Mo got planned?

Yolande isn’t feeling festive (Credit: BBC)

9. Yolande struggles

Also in next week’s EastEnders spoilers, Yolande struggles to get in the Christmas spirit. She is taken aback as she learns about Pastor Clayton’s funeral.

In a bid to cheer her up, Chelsea and Patrick try to convince Yolande to attend Jordan’s Christingle service.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.