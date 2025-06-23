EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Elaine collapses in The Vic

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Elaine Peacock collapses twice after rowing with Linda over the pub sale.

Elsewhere, Kat finds out that Alfie’s not in Australia as Stacey returns to the Square.

1. Elaine collapses

With Linda wanting to sell her half of The Vic, Elaine rows with her daughter as she tries to get her to change her mind.

With George trying to encourage Linda to see things from Elaine’s side of things, Elaine gets the wrong idea and believes that George and Linda are plotting against her.

After an unsuccessful meeting with the bank, Elaine also fails to get Johnny to be her silent partner.

Elaine then has a public outburst at Linda in The Vic and tells all the punters to leave. She then collapses though as the stress of things gets too much.

Linda and Johnny rush to Elaine’s side but she makes out that she collapsed because of a panic attack.

Linda starts to feel as though she must keep the pub for Elaine, but as Johnny advises her to sell, Elaine collapses again.

2. Vicki gets revenge

Zack tells Vicki and Ross that Sharon is kicking them out as they haven’t paid their debt back. Vicki then tries to get an advance on her wages from Bernie but gets fired instead.

Vicki then gets revenge by stealing Bernie’s laptop and blackmailing her, realising that she’s been stealing from the Panesar accounts. She wants half of her stolen profits…

Vicki’s pleased when Zack Hudson allows them to stay in the house, but Kathy isn’t impressed to learn the truth of how Vicki got her hands on the cash…

3. Kat fears for Tommy

Joel tries to steal vapes from the Minute Mart as he continues to be a bad influence on Tommy.

Kat’s livid when she discovers what her son has got involved in.

She then heads over to talk to Ross and Vicki about the situation…

4. Lauren and Peter keep the peace

With Kathy giving them some advice, Lauren and Peter decide to keep the peace.

EastEnders spoilers next week 5. Stacey returns

Stacey Slater delights her family by returning back home with Hope and Arthur, but things are awkward when Kat appears.

Kat notices that Stacey’s acting strangely around her and quizzes her. Stacey just tells Kat that she’s missing Lily though.

Later though, Stacey tells Kat that she hasn’t heard from Alfie but Jean calls her out on her lie and explains that she heard Stacey speaking to Alfie on the phone that morning.

Kat then decides to call Spencer and realises that Alfie isn’t in Australia. She then heads off to confront Stacey.

6. Bernie sets Vicki up

Bernie confides in Felix about her predicament after Vicki’s blackmailing efforts.

It isn’t long before Priya and Ravi start to question Bernie’s ability to run the accounts but Suki defends her capabilities. But, when Kathy tells Suki that Bernie’s being stealing from the accounts, Priya and Ravi organise a confrontation.

Bernie then points the finger at Vicki in a bid to defend herself, telling the family that Vicki stole their money.

Ravi and Priya are desperate to get revenge on Vicki, but Suki tells them she’ll deal with it. But, when Bernie questions why Vicki is getting away with it, Ravi lures Vicki into Walford East.

Priya and Ravi then recruit Vinny to take a look at the accounts and work out what’s been going on… Will Bernie be rumbled?

7. A secret kept

With Lauren Branning and Peter back on track, Lauren admits her guilt to Zack over their kiss.

Zack reassures Lauren that he’ll keep it a secret and that Peter will never know.

Lauren then goes to The Albert to see Peter who is helping work the Pride party, but she’s given some words of warning by Cindy.

