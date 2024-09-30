EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as David Wicks makes his return

Here are 6 dramatic EastEnders spoilers for next week, including a shock return from a much-loved character, abuse and some truth revelations.

1. David Wicks returns

The Square is turned upside down when David Wicks makes his grand return to Walford. Half-brother to Ian and father to Bianca, his appearance is sure to stir up some trouble…

…and it does! Upon seeing him, Cindy is shaken and avoids his eye line. The pair previously had an affair behind Ian’s back, which not many people on the Square remember.

Later, George asks Cindy why she’s avoiding him, but she tells him to stay out of it.

Too late. David is later distracted when he gets a shocking blast from his past – Cindy is very much alive and standing in front of him.

Meanwhile, Ian is horrified to hear David is back, but his mind is somewhere else…

2. Ian’s big plan

Ian starts the week off in a positive spirit, and decides to make amends with Anna after the way he spoke to her about Bobby.

They patch things up and he reveals he has big plans for Cindy… Could this be yet another proposal for the Beale men?

EastEnders spoilers: 3. Tommy causes more trouble

Despite the positive news that Alfie has landed himself a new job, the Moons are concerned about their finances. In response, Tommy plans to steal from the café to raise some money. It doesn’t go to plan, however, when Kathy catches him in the act.

She goes to see Kat to tell her what Tommy did and suggests that Kat needs to have a stern word.

Later, Kat tries to talk to Tommy, but it doesn’t go well, and he again physically intimidates her.

The next day, it’s Jay’s 30th and he shows Phil and Kat a video Lola left for him. While it’s playing, Tommy makes a racket, which everyone finds disrespectful.

Kat asks Tommy to stop making such a racket and Phil is stunned when Tommy is viciously rude in response.

Strong in her resolve, Kat tries to talk to Tommy later on about stealing from the cafe. In usual Tommy-fashion, he’s not too keen to listen to Kat’s words.

He tries to get up, but Kat grabs him. Could another violent attack be on the cards?

4. Club crush guilt?

Yolande is still suffering from the news of Pastor Clayton’s passing and Denise decides to check in on her.

It appears that both women need support, as they start a heart-to-heart. Yolande talks to Denise about the importance of honesty and truth.

Her words cut Denise deep and she ends up opening up in a vague way about her lies over the club crush.

With Yolande’s words about the corrosive nature of lies ringing in her ears, Denise decides to tell Jack the truth about Chelsea causing the club crush. How will he react?

EastEnders spoilers: 5. The Branning dilemma

Unaware of Denise’s decision, Jack is feeling the pressure of being Amy’s carer and looking after the house alone.

After offering, Jack reluctantly agrees to allow Penny over to help Amy and give him a break.

Not expecting much, Jack is pleasantly surprised to find Amy in much better spirits.

But Jack is Jack, and can’t help but ruin the mood with a tactless comment towards Penny which causes an argument.

Noticing this, Denise makes it her mission to fix their relationship. She gets them both to come to Denzel’s 16th birthday party where she hopes to mend their problems.

Later on, Jack gives Denise an emotional speech of thanks. Somehow, we don’t think he’s ready for a divorce…

6. George gives Junior relationship advice

In an attempt to grow closer to his dad, Junior starts to talk to George about his mystery woman.

It’s clear his feelings for Cindy are obviously weighing heavy on his heart.

George is intrigued as Junior admits that what started as a fling has developed into something much more serious, and he believes the woman feels the same way.

Will he eventually connect the dots?

