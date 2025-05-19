EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as car plunges into lake

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, a car plunges into a lake amid a huge showdown between Harry and Zack.

Elsewhere, Avani and Barney share a kiss.

1. Harry learns the truth

With Zack asking Ravi for a loan to fund his escape, Ravi tells him he’s playing with fire with Nicola, warning him that she recently asked him to help him move a body.

Zack then asks Linda for advice, with Linda prompting him to go to the police. Nicola’s then arrested…

Zack visits Harry after Nicola’s arrest and tells him about Barney Mitchell’s paternity, having hopes of Harry teaming up with him to protect Barney.

When Nicola is released, Harry then breaks the news to Teddy that Zack is actually Barney’s biological dad.

Nicola’s forced to confess all to Teddy, with Harry then filling them in on Zack’s escape plans. Harry then tries to stop the plan from going ahead by shoving Zack in his car boot…

Teddy fears what Harry will do though and sets out to follow him…

3. Teddy acts fast

With Harry on the loose, Teddy stops Honey, Billy and Nigel Bates and begs for a lift to track his son down.

But, Teddy’s plan to stop Harry seems to come to a halt when a car goes off road and plunges into a lake.

The survivors of the crash then panic as they try to save those trapped inside of the vehicle…

4. Barney opens up to Avani

With news spreading about her sleeping with Joel, Avani frets over some horrible messages she’s been receiving.

Barney sees that she’s struggling and tries to support her, but when he mentions Joel, Avani shuts down.

Later on, Avani opens up to Barney about the messages she’s been getting. Nicola spots them and believes that Avani is leading Barney down a bad path but she soon learns the truth and gives Avani some words of wisdom.

Avani thens asks Barney if he wants to head back to hers, but a misunderstanding then sees Avani rush off in anger…

With Ravi then proceeding to give Barney some advice, Avani and Barney make up. Avani then gives Barney a kiss.

5. Vicki takes action

With news of the crash hitting Walford, Vicki Fowler decides to take action and goes round to No.1 to admit the truth.

Barney then struggles to process what Vicki’s just revealed…

EastEnders spoilers next week 6. Kojo looks forward

Elsewhere in Walford, Gina helps Kojo look for a flat. Will they have any success?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

