EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Bobby catches Anna cheating with Freddie

1. Freddie supports Anna at her abortion

Anna tells Gina that she’s happy about the pregnancy and will tell Bobby today. However, she’s been avoiding Bobby’s calls, then admitting to Gina that she’s not ready to have a baby.

Later on, Freddie uses Anna’s laptop and realises that Anna is planning to have an abortion. Anna then confides in him but begs him to keep it a secret from Bobby.

Anna wants to go to the clinic alone, but Freddie tries to persuade her to tell Bobby. At Beale’s Eels, Bobby’s taken aback when Peter and Lauren suggest that Anna could be expecting. Ian then encourages Bobby to talk to Anna about it.

Anna then heads to the clinic and decides to have an abortion after going through her options. She’s grateful for Freddie, who has been waiting outside for her to finish her appointment. He then takes her back to The Vic…

2. Bobby catches Freddie and Anna kissing

Freddie and Anna share a kiss at The Vic and don’t realise that Bobby has just walked in and has rumbled them. Bobby then accuses Freddie of getting Anna pregnant.

Bobby and Anna both storm into the Beale house, as Anna tries to explain things. But, does this spell the end for Bobby and Anna’s relationship?

EastEnders spoilers – 3. Reiss tries to save Sonia

Teddy tells Reiss that he needs him to work on his books to hide some cash, and he must do it whether he breaks the law or not.

Teddy then tells Reiss that his ex’s solicitor is putting pressure on him so he needs the books back by tomorrow. Teddy then promises to help Reiss free Sonia if he meets the deadline.

With Reiss doing as Teddy asks, Reiss then sweats as a reporter wants to talk to him about supporting his wife’s killer.

Reiss hopes that his interview with the journalist helps Sonia, as Alfie shows his support with some ‘Save Our Sonia’ t-shirts.

Hugh soon arrives to ask Reiss to sign some paperwork to release Debbie’s body for the funeral. Hugh tries to get through to Reiss, begging him to recognise Sonia as Debbie’s killer…

EastEnders spoilers – 4. Avani dates an older boy

Barney’s concerned when he spots Avani hanging round with 18 year old, Mason. He then tells Mason that Avani’s only 15. This doesn’t stop the pair from kissing though.

Avani then begs Barney to keep her secret. She’s relieved when he agrees to keep what he knows to himself. But, is Avani in danger?

5. Nish’s behaviour causes suspicions to arise

Suki and Eve plan a surprise birthday party for Vinny at The Albert… but, Nish isn’t invited.

Nish is concerned when he realises that undercover police are snooping around the chicken shop business, soon conjuring up a plan.

Nish bins his plans though when Vinny expresses his desire for his dad to be at his party. At the party, Suki’s suspicious as Nish makes a kind-hearted comment about her parenting.

Nish seems to have had a huge personality transplant as he gives Vinny a present for his birthday. Suki reckons that the present is just another bribe off Nish to buy Vinny’s love. Is it?

